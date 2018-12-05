TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

5/10: Cloudy and cold with a few flurries or snow showers roaming through, but look fast or they might be past.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy, flurries or snow showers? Highs: Mid-30s to near 40.

Tonight: Clearing skies. Lows: Mid-20s to near 30.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, not quite as cold. Highs: Low 40s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Today’s snow possibilities range from a few flurries to a few briefly heavier snow showers. Sunday into Monday, the potential snow scenarios range from a big storm to a big miss. In between, we’ll stay on the chilly side tomorrow through Saturday with partly to mostly sunny skies.

Today (Wednesday): A bit of energy passing through the atmosphere could produce a few flurries or snow showers during the day. Can’t totally rule out a quick dusting if a heavier snow shower comes through. Otherwise we’re mostly cloudy and cold, with morning temperatures near 30 to the mid-30s, and afternoon highs stalling in the mid-30s to near 40. Winds are light and variable in direction. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Skies trend mostly clear later this evening and overnight. Meanwhile winds remain light with seasonable lows down to the mid-20s to near 30. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Thursday): With high pressure centered to our south, we’ve got a slightly milder breeze from the southwest around 10 mph. That helps temperatures a bit, although the overall air mass is still a fairly cold one. Highs should reach the low 40s under partly sunny skies. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Skies continue partly cloudy with a flurry possible. Temperatures are right about where we’d expect them, as lows dip to the upper 20s to low 30s. Confidence: High



A LOOK AHEAD

High pressure has a firm grip on us Friday, which means mostly sunny skies and light winds. Highs head for near 40 to the low 40s, before Friday night lows fall back to the chilly 20s. Confidence: High

Saturday should be a decent day to get out and about, albeit rather chilly. Look for partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid-30s to near 40 and light winds, and then Saturday night lows in the 20s. Confidence: Medium-High

A storm should track across the Southeast U.S. on Saturday night into Sunday. The question is, does it turn north to give us significant snow Sunday into Monday, does it keep heading east out to sea, or does it take a track somewhere in between? We’re not sure yet, but you can bet we’re watching it closely. Count on at least the chance of snow Sunday into Monday, but I wouldn’t go changing any plans quite yet. Confidence: Low

SNOW POTENTIAL INDEX

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

3/10 (↑): Snow timing now looks like Sunday into Monday, but we’re near the edge of a big storm or big miss.