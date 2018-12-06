

Sunset on Dec. 5. (Tom Mockler via Flickr)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

5/10: Sure it is nice and partly sunny, but cold enough to make the nose runny.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny, light breezes. Highs: 39-43

Tonight: Evening clouds, clearing overnight. Lows: 27-33

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Highs: 38-42

FORECAST IN DETAIL

The current cold spell is showing no signs of an early departure. Below normal temperatures are expected through the weekend and even into next week. Aside from the chilly temperatures, conditions are pretty uneventful until Sunday when the next storm approaches. The latest model simulations keep substantial snow mostly to our south, but the storm continues to bear watching.

Today (Thursday): Cloudy patches are likely to pass over the area on occasion but plenty of sunshine, too. Winds are light from the west. Highs are mainly in the upper 30s to low 40s. Confidence: High

Tonight: Clouds are expected to increase in the evening as an upper-level disturbance passes by, but most flurries should fade east of the mountains. Skies gradually clear later at night. Light west winds persist. Lows fall to the upper 20s to low 30s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Friday): Plenty of sun all day long but that sun is just about as low in the sky as it gets and is no match for the cold air in place. Highs remain unseasonably cold in the upper 30s to low 40s as winds from the northwest remain light. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: The mostly clear and cold night sets the stars to twinkling, but it’s shivery. Lows range through the 20s. Confidence: High

A LOOK AHEAD

Saturday starts out with more of the same; plenty of sun but plenty of cold air to match. Clouds, at least high-level ones, increase in the afternoon. Highs do no better than the upper 30s to low 40s, so bundle up if you are out decorating or shopping. Clouds gradually thicken overnight. Lows are mainly in the mid- to upper 20s. Confidence: Medium-High

Cloudy skies are a safe bet Sunday, with highs mainly in the mid- to upper 30s. When any snow might fall out of those clouds is another matter. For now, it looks like it could take until evening for flurries to develop. The best chance for snow capable of accumulation is likely to be overnight, but it may stay to our south. Lows fall to the mid-20s to low 30s. Confidence: Low

Monday may start off with some light snow but any flakes should taper off in the afternoon as the storm pulls away. Highs are in the 30s. Confidence: Low

SNOW POTENTIAL INDEX

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

3/10 (→): So close yet so far; most models are not not willing to bring the Sunday storm far enough north for more than a dusting. But shifts are still possible.