Sunshine proved shy today as bands of mid- and high-level cloudiness passed through the area. Temperatures reached near 40 to the mid-40s, colder than normal for this time of the year. This is a trend that sticks with us through tomorrow.

Through tonight: We should see at least some breaks in the clouds tonight, but there are still a lot out there and more than the weather models think. Either way, lows settle to a range of upper 20s and lower 30s in most spots.

Tomorrow (Friday): Skies should try to turn sunnier at times, but we may end up dealing with clouds proving stubborn again. Temperatures rise to near 40 or as high as the mid-40s across the area. Winds are out of the northwest around 10 mph.

California rain: A storm system is moving through California today. This is the fourth significant one in recent weeks, following an unusually dry fall.

At least one person has died because of the weather, and a plane landing in Burbank also slid off the runway. Mudslides and other assorted issues have also been common.

