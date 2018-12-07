

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

6/10: If only it were less breezy, sunnier, and not like an average day in January. Still, it’s okay, and a bright enough end to the work week.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny. Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows: 20s.

Saturday: Slowly increasing clouds. Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s.

Sunday: Cloudy. Slight snow chance? Highs: Mid-30s to around 40.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Even if snow chances are low later this weekend, we continue to see cold and fairly cloudy conditions continue. Stay tuned as we get closer to Sunday for forecast changes, and keep bundling up and taking care of yourself during these short days when sun is hard to come by!

Today (Friday): Sun may battle some periodic clouds, but we’ll take what we can get. Upper 30s to low 40s for high temperatures won’t feel that warm, with northwesterly breezes occasionally gusting near 15 mph by late afternoon. Bundle up! (If you weren’t already.) Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: A very cold night is ahead. Breezes slowly calm and skies remain clear until perhaps midnight or so. This aids heat escaping the ground, with pre-dawn low temperatures ultimately dipping to near 20 in the coldest spots, while reaching the mid-or-upper 20s in the city. Winds ar elight. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Saturday): If you need some sunshine to thwart that seasonal affective disorder, aim to be outside in the morning vs. afternoon, because clouds are slowly on the increase. Clouds may help prevent high temperatures from getting above the upper 30s to low 40s once again. If you must decorate or shop, use those warm layers! Light northwesterly afternoon breezes aren’t much appreciated. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Clouds continue to increase and thicken overall, but a few stars may twinkle. Low temperatures should stay a bit less-frigid, in the mid- to upper 20s. Light north breezes may blow around 5 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

Sunday: Clouds probably dominate, but the question is can we squeeze any snow out of them? For now, let’s call for a 30% chance of an afternoon flurry or snow showers—with only perhaps a 20% chance of anything accumulating, mainly south of town. High temperatures may hover in the mid-30s to around 40. Much of this is subject to change. Please stay tuned as we watch the final storm track. Confidence: Low-Medium

Sunday night: Cloudiness continues as does a 30% chance of snow showers or flurries. After sunset, even a brief snow shower could put down a dusting, so stay weather-aware. Temperatures may only fall slightly into the upper 20s and low 30s. Confidence: Low-Medium

Breezes and chilliness remain possible Monday and Tuesday. Any cloudiness or lingering snow showers or flurries should exit by early Monday at the latest. Upper 30s to low 40s are possible for high temperatures Monday, and it’s similar Tuesday or a bit warmer. At least we’re also sunnier by Tuesday, as it appears now. We can’t seem kick this January weather pattern yet! Confidence: Low-Medium

SNOW POTENTIAL INDEX

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

2/10 (↓): Most accumulating snow may stay around Fredericksburg and points south; but please do check back again to see if the track has shifted at all.