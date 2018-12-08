

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

6/10: No major change compared to Friday, so we’ll keep the digit going for another day.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: Near 40 to mid-40s.

Tonight: Clouds increase late. Lows: Near 20 to mid-20s.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. Snow flurries possible. Highs: Mid-30s to near 40.

This weekend is ending up a lot more peaceful than it could have been. In this case it is a strong, cold high pressure that is to blame for helping keeping accumulating snow to our south. While we might still see a few snowflakes fall from the sky tomorrow, accumulating snow stays south and we mostly just stay cold.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Today (Saturday): This is kind of a repeat of yesterday, but with less wind. That’s good news since wind is not the greatest when it’s cold. Under mostly sunny skies, highs are in the near 40 to mid-40s zone, and any wind is light out of the northwest. Confidence: High

Tonight: Dry air is still entrenched in the region, so that means we should see temperatures fall off quickly this evening. It’s another night with lows across the 20s. Some increase in clouds may be ongoing by sunrise. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Sunday): Clouds are numerous. It’s unlikely we see much snow from the storm passing to our south, but a few flakes could lazily flutter at some point, especially south of the city. The main impact of the storm is to keep us on the chilly side, with highs mainly in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Clouds diminish and the departing storm system drags a little more cold air in its wake. This should help readings try to make it to the upper teens in the coldest spots north or west, while most of the rest of the area ranges from about 20 to 25. Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

Skies are rather sunny, and temperatures come up somewhat for Monday. We’re talking afternoon highs closer to normal, although we are now approaching the coldest time of year, so that’s not saying much. Area thermometers are mainly in the mid- and upper 40s. Confidence: Medium

More of the same by Tuesday. Skies continue to be sunnier than not, as temperatures rise into the mid- and-upper 40s. Confidence: Medium

SNOW POTENTIAL INDEX

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

1/10 (↓): Looking for snow this weekend? Drive south.