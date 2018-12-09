

Ice sculpture of the Lincoln Memorial at CityCenterDC. (Victoria Pickering via Flickr)

The northern edge of snow (albeit very light) has pushed into southern Fairfax and southern Prince George’s counties late this afternoon. A few flurries are possible inside the Beltway and along the I-66 corridor, but no accumulation is expected. Light snow will continue across Southern Maryland, Stafford County, Va., and points to the south through late this evening. Additional accumulation should be in the range of one to three inches, although a couple of bursts of moderate-heavy snow may extend from Fredericksburg into lower Charles County and St. Mary’s County, where accumulations may exceed three inches. For the D.C. metro and the rest of our area, cloud cover remains thick this evening, but will dissipate after midnight, setting the entire area up for a mostly sunny yet chilly Monday.

7:30 p.m. update: The snow is moving south out of the extended D.C. area, gradually ending in Prince William and Charles counties. Snow will end the latest in St. Mary’s County. The storm is ending, but not before several inches fell south of the Beltway. Charles County has as much as 4 inches in White Plains as of 7:30 p.m.; Leonardtown in St. Mary’s also has 4 inches. Areas around Charlottesville the University of Virginia have the most snow — highest totals in the region are out of Albemarle County at near 11 inches.

Scroll down for the forecast through Monday.

Just pulled into my bone-dry driveway in Alexandria, VA, after a challenging and LONG (5.5 hours) drive from Williamsburg, VA. The car looks like it returned from “Back to the Future.” @capitalweather @WTOP pic.twitter.com/BRzdSHq70o — James Robert Carroll (@JRCarrollNews) December 9, 2018

Through tonight: Light (to briefly moderate or heavy) snow persists, mainly over our far southern suburbs. Flurries or, at best, light snow may be seen across southern parts of the Beltway and as far north as the I-66 corridor, but a dusting would be the most that we’d see here. The entire area will see clouds thin out and skies become partly cloudy in the pre-dawn hours. Temperatures that are now in the low 30s will drop into the upper 20s late this evening and remain there overnight, with our northern and western suburbs sinking into the mid-20s. Winds remain northerly at five to 10 mph.

Tomorrow (Monday): For those of us in the southernmost suburbs heading to work and school, please be extra careful as snow-covered secondary roads and frozen slush may become travel hazards. It’s a cold start to the day for all, with temperatures slowly climbing through the 30s through midday. Despite plenty of sun, highs will only manage to reach the upper 30s to low 40s. Winds are fairly light from the north at around 10 mph.

Snowfall so far: Southern Maryland has seen generally two to three inches, while parts of Stafford and King George counties in Virginia just experienced a moderate-heavy burst of snow and are probably in the three- to five-inch range as of this post.

