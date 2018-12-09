1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 9, FedEx Field

It’s December, so you shouldn’t be surprised. Bundle up with cloudy skies and chilly temperatures. More likely than not, it’s no snow or flurries around FedEx Field. But there’s an outside chance a steadier period of light snow develops and whitens the ground.

Kickoff: Cloudy, low to mid-30s.

2-minute warning: Flurries or light snow possible, Low to mid-30s.

Chance of precipitation: 35 percent.

