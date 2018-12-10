

The White House is pictured on Dec. 7. (John Sonderman via Flickr)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

6/10: The sun is nice but somehow, with all the snow on the ground to our south, feeling a little empty.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: Low 40s.

Tonight: Clear and cold. Lows: 22-29.

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 40-45.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

The cold pattern that has stubbornly persisted over the region since the second week of November hangs around for a few more days. Later this week, we may start to transition into a somewhat milder regime but we’ll have a damp, unsettled period to come through first — starting Thursday and lasting into Saturday. This precipitation may push the 2018 rainfall total to the most on record for a calendar year.

Today (Monday): Sunday’s southern storm gradually pulls away from the North Carolina coast and sunshine returns in its wake. Despite the sun, chilly breezes (around 10 mph) from the north hold high temperatures to the low 40s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: A clear and cold night with light winds — one of the coldest of the month so far. Lows range from the low 20s in our far north and west areas to the upper 20s to near 30 downtown. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): After the cold start in the 20s, sunshine does help most areas moderate to 40 to 45 degrees during the afternoon. There’s not much wind, so if you dress in warm layers, it should feel pretty nice out there. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: A second straight cold and clear night as lows again range in the 20s across the region. Calm winds. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

Wednesday is a lot like Monday and Tuesday with mostly sunny skies and chilly temperatures. Highs should reach the low-to mid-40s. Clouds may increase a bit Wednesday night, with lows 25 to 30. Confidence: Medium-High

A disturbance coming through on Thursday could bring some snow or rain showers. Right now, it doesn’t look like a big deal, but we’ll keep our eye on it. Its exact track and timing will help determine whether any snow amounts to anything. Highs should be pretty close to 40 with lows Thursday night 30 to 35. Confidence: Low-Medium

A more powerful storm system is likely to develop in the South on Friday and affect our region Friday afternoon into Friday night. The first part of Friday should be dry with rain chances increasing as the day wears on and especially at night, when it could fall heavily. As the storm should cut to our west, and draw up mild air from the south, this should be a rain, not a snow event, with temperatures well into the 40s. Confidence: Low-Medium

We can’t rule out some lingering showers on Saturday but we should dry out with time as temperatures near 50. Sunday looks like the better of the two weekend days, with more sunshine and highs into the 50s. Overnight temperatures should be around 40. Confidence: Low-Medium

SNOW POTENTIAL INDEX

A daily assessment of the potential for at least one inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

1/10 (↓): Can’t totally rule out some flakes on Thursday but accumulation is a long shot.