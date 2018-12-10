

With temperatures reaching only the upper 30s and lower 40s for highs, we’re putting together an impressively cold stretch here. That might not be as good as snow for those who missed out yesterday, but it’s a certain reminder that winter is enjoying itself locally lately. It’s more of the same into tomorrow.

Through tonight: Winds diminish with sunset. That sets the stage for another truly cold night, with lows dipping to the upper teens in the coldest spots and the mid- or upper 20s in the city.

Tomorrow (Tuesday): It’s a frozen start to another chilly day. Highs range from near 40 to the mid-40s under mostly sunny skies. Winds are light from the west.

Warmer times brewing: It has been plenty chilly in recent weeks. We seem to be nearing the end of that pattern for a while, though. The Climate Prediction Center is calling for warmer than normal conditions to take over the Lower 48 by this weekend into next week, with warmer than typical conditions being favored for a while beyond that. Around here, we could see 60s by the weekend, although it probably comes with some rain.



Temperature outlook from the Climate Prediction Center. (NWS)

