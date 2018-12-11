

The D.C. snowhole is trying to make a comeback. (Ian Livingston/The Washington Post)

Washington just missed a major December snowfall by 50 miles on Sunday. Escaping snow by such a small distance was probably a matter of luck, but it does shine a light on our dwindling December snow amounts in recent decades.

We recently reported that the Washington region’s average yearly snowfall is continuing a long-term decline. December was the winter month taking the biggest hit, we found.

The average December snow has dropped from about four inches in the 1940s to just over an inch today. And while it is true we saw an extremely snowy December as recently as 2009, every December since has delivered lackluster amounts.



Linear (dotted) and 15-year (purple) trends are shown. (Ian Livingston/The Washington Post)

The decreasing linear trend in December snow in Washington is unmistakable, but we do see more nuance in the snowfall data when we examine the data in other ways.

If we smooth out recent December snowfall by inspecting changes in the 30-year average, we see the most recent 1988-2017 period is up to 2.7 inches, vs. the 1981-2010 number of 2.3 inches.



(Ian Livingston/The Washington Post)

But don’t jump to the conclusion that December snowfall is mounting a big recovery. This sort of averaging gives very heavy weight to outliers like December 2009, when we had Snowpocalypse, the biggest snowstorm on record during the month. That December, Washington picked up 16.6 inches of snow. We’ve had only eight inches in the eight Decembers since.

Because snowfall averages can be skewed by outliers like 2009, examining tendencies in the median snowfall is perhaps a more insightful way to investigate how the long-term statistics are changing as it highlights the amount in the middle of the distribution. It tends to signal what’s most common and renders outliers irrelevant.

Since the early 1980s, December median snowfall has hovered around one inch — suggesting that expectations during the month should be low. These most recent decades have turned decidedly less snowy, compared with the 1960s, which were unusual for both the amount and frequency of snowfall.

We can see how the frequency in snowfall has changed over time during the month by counting the number of snow events each year.



(Ian Livingston/The Washington Post)

We analyzed trends in both measurable events (of at least 0.1 inches or a dusting) and snowfalls of at least one inch.

The trend for measurable snow events in December has held steady around two per December. So we’re seeing as many dustings today as we did in the past. But, for amounts of at least an inch — the ones we remember — the frequency has decreased from an average of around two several decades ago to one today.

This trend toward fewer events of at least an inch is also evident in March, but not as apparent in January and February.

It is possible that this decrease in snowfall in December (as well as March) reflects rising temperatures during the month, around 38 degrees in the 1940s to nearly 41 degrees today. Warming associated with climate change and urbanization is making temperatures marginal for snowfall even more so, and some events that might have previously delivered snow are turning to rain.

This year, Washington is not alone in lacking snow. Boston has 0.1 inches of snow this winter. That amount is in the bottom 20 percent in historical records. Could it be that the snow holes are multiplying?