6/10: Cold winter’s day, but at least sunshine has a say

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Sunny, cold. Highs: 40-45.

Tonight: Mostly clear, cold. Lows: 23-30.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, cold. Highs: 40-45.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

A cold and dry pattern prevails today and tomorrow, then the forecast gets complicated. A weak disturbance triggers clouds and some shower chances Thursday, then a storm approaches Friday into Saturday. We could see some very heavy rains Friday night, and it could struggle to clear out by the weekend.

Today (Tuesday): Cold high pressure keeps temperatures running below normal despite the abundant sunshine situation. Sunny skies prevail as highs reach the lower to middle 40s. Winds run really light from the west and northwest, keeping the wind chill subdued. Confidence: High

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold with most areas dropping down into the 20s but the parts of the city may hold near 30. Light winds from the west. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Another mostly sunny and cold day with highs in the lower to middle 40s and very light breezes from the northwest. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Becoming partly cloudy and not quite as cold with lows ranging from the middle 20s in the outer suburbs to the middle 30s in the city along with light winds. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

Thursday and Thursday night feature a weak disturbance passing just to our north. Partly to mostly cloudy skies prevail along with a slight chance of rain/snow showers either on Thursday or Thursday night. Most of the time is dry and temperatures still run on the colder side with highs in the lower to middle 40s yet again. Confidence: Medium

Friday is an atmospheric battle day as big low pressure approaches from the South and lingering dry high pressure to our north tries to resist it. Look for cloudy skies with rain developing later in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures only lift into the 40s with the high pressure wedge holding firm. Look for 40s to continue Friday night too as more rain invades the area, and it could be heavy at times right on into early Saturday morning. Confidence: Medium

The weekend starts on the rainy side into Saturday morning with showers possible during the day as highs work up to around 50 or maybe even the warmer 50s depending on the storm track. A lingering upper level low keeps clouds and showers around potentially both Saturday night and Sunday with lows Saturday night in the upper 30s to low 40s. Sunday may continue with clouds and some showers as highs manage the middle to upper 40s — hitting 50 is possible. Confidence: Low

SNOW POTENTIAL INDEX

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

1/10 (→): Really low chances over the next week