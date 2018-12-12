

In the holiday spirit at the Capitol this past weekend. (Carol Jean Stalun via Flickr)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

6/10: Some sun and not much wind make this continued cool stretch somewhat tolerable.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly to partly sunny, light winds. Highs: Mid-40s.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows: Upper 20s to mid-30s.

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy, light winds. Highs: Mid-40s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

We stay locked into cool conditions today and tomorrow, before trending a bit milder Friday into the weekend. With the somewhat warmer air, though, comes the likelihood of more rain later Friday into Saturday, as we inch closer to making this D.C.'s wettest year on record.

Today (Wednesday): Still on the cool side--winter jacket territory for most of us--but we should see temperatures climbing closer to normal. Morning readings rise into and through the 30s under mostly sunny skies, with afternoon highs topping out in the mid-40s as we turn partly cloudy. Winds remain light, from the northwest this morning, and then from the south later this afternoon. Confidence: High

Tonight: Skies trend partly to mostly cloudy as an upper-level system begins to pass mainly to our north. Temperatures bottom a few degrees warmer than last night, with lows in the upper 20s to mid-30s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Thursday): High pressure helps us hold off a storm system over the Southern Plains. That keeps us dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies, and still with light winds as highs reach the mid-40s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: That high pressure continues to hold off the system trying to approach from the southwest, leaving us mostly cloudy with lows in the 30s. Confidence: High

A LOOK AHEAD

Of Friday, low pressure to our southwest finally gets close enough to bring a chance of showers, but maybe not until the afternoon. Otherwise we’re mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-40s to near 50. We go from a chance of showers to rain likely Friday evening, and it could be heavy at times during the night, as temperatures hold steady in the 40s. Confidence: Medium

Rain remains likely Saturday morning, with a chance of showers continuing Saturday afternoon and night. A push of milder air from the southeast should get Saturday highs to the upper 40s to mid-50s, before Saturday night lows fall back into the 40s. Confidence: Medium

We could see a few lingering showers Sunday, but otherwise skies should turn partly sunny with highs in the mid-40s to near 50. Confidence: Low-Medium

SNOW POTENTIAL INDEX

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

0/10 (↓): Not seeing any snow threats over the next week.