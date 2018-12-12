

A dry, sunny day in the capital. (Rex Block/Flickr)

It’s been raining nonstop all year — so much that by December, Washington was on the cusp of setting a record for the most precipitation. Then the rain stopped.

Wednesday was the 10th day in a row without a single drop in the District. By Thursday, this will be the longest stretch without rain this year. Before Wednesday, the longest streak in 2018 without even a trace of rain was Sept. 29 through Oct. 8. In the two days that followed, two traces were recorded. Mid- to late fall is certainly a more typical time for a dry stretch in these parts.

If we’re counting days with a trace of rain — when drops fell but weren’t enough to be measurable — then the longest rainless stretch this year is a 19-day run ending July 16. In that historically dry spell, only eight days in a row had no rain. A number of days saw drops but not enough to tip the bucket, somewhat typical in summer.

This streak should make it to at least 11 days, which will stand as the longest without precipitation in 2018. We may then break it with a storm.



(Ian Livingston/The Washington Post)

On Friday, rain from a slow-moving storm system over the south should affect the region. That storm seems likely to be the one to push the annual total over the edge and set a record. Washington is just 0.55 inches from a tie with 1889, when 61.33 inches fell. Only 0.05 separates it from a tie for second place, which 2003 holds.

Since the District needs only a little more than half an inch, it’s all but certain that we will break the record. The GFS weather model below shows this idea over the past six runs. Only one of them did not produce enough rain for 2018 to become the wettest year on record by this weekend.

We could also see another day of truly heavy rain, with more than one inch falling in 24 hours. This year has 21 calendar days with more than an inch of rain, which tied for the most days on record. At present, it seems that this storm will spread its precipitation over the course of two days, though, which will make it more difficult to get a very high one-day total.



Precipitation forecasts from the GFS for the upcoming storm system late this week into the weekend. (Capital Weather Gang and Pivotal Weather)

From Thursday onward, the average precipitation is 1.76 inches. In only 15 out of 147 years did Washington get less rain than what is needed to break the record. In other words, odds are high that 2018 will be historically wet.

Fingers crossed?