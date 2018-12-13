

Kenneth Chrzanowski practices tai chi to relieve stress at the Robert A. Taft Memorial and Carillon on December 12 in Washington. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

5/10: Clouds crowd our sky, but temperatures reach a warmer high

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs: 45-50

Tonight: Cloudy. Lows: 34-40.

Tomorrow: Cloudy. PM rain. Highs: 43-48.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

So much for the sunshine. Clouds hold a firm grip on our area from now through most of the weekend and maybe even into Monday. Accompanying the clouds, rain develops Friday afternoon and may turn heavy at night. Showers linger into Saturday and possibly even Sunday as temperatures try to edge up a little more.

Today (Thursday): Mostly cloudy skies with just light breezes from the southeast help temperatures edge a bit milder. Most areas should reach the middle to upper 40s by afternoon, but some spots could touch a milder 50. Confidence: High

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies, limiting viewing of the Geminid meteor shower, but temperatures should not dip quite as much as previous nights. Lows range from the middle 30s to right around 40 downtown. Light winds blow from the east. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Friday): Clouds continue and a few scattered light showers are possible morning into midday, but most of us should remain dry until the more widespread rain arrives later in the afternoon and toward rush hour. A lingering wedge of cool air due to high pressure parked to our north will hold temperatures in the cooler 40s for highs. Light winds from the east again. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Rain is likely and could be heavy at times. Temperatures hold in the 40s. Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

Saturday should see cloudy skies and scattered showers with temperatures ranging from the middle 40s to low 50s as the main low pressure passes by in the morning. The afternoon should see less shower activity than the morning but a trailing disturbance rolls through at night meaning the possibility of more scattered showers. Lows dip through the 40s. Confidence: Low-Medium

Sunday still contends with this slow-moving high-altitude disturbance, so expect more clouds and scattered showers, especially in the morning. Highs reach the upper 40s to low 50s. Still some scattered light showers could linger into Sunday night with lows in the middle 30s to around 40. Confidence: Low-Medium

Monday looks to start off with lingering cloud cover, but we may *finally* see some partly sunny skies by afternoon as temperatures reach near 50. Confidence: Low-Medium