

Rainfall forecast through Saturday morning at 7 a.m. from the National Weather Service.

2:50 p.m. update: The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch that runs from Friday evening through Saturday afternoon. The text of their watch statement reads, “rainfall amounts around 1 to 2 inches are most likely with locally higher amounts around 3 inches possible." They go on to note that "runoff from the rainfall may cause creeks and streams to rise out of their banks as well as the potential for flooding in urban areas.”

Original post, from 1:35 p.m...

Washington needs just over a half-inch of rain for this year to officially become the soggiest in recorded history. The sky is very likely to unload that amount of water and more between Friday afternoon and the weekend.

The National Weather Service predicts one inch of rain by Saturday night, which would increase 2018′s total to 61.78 inches, passing the previous record of 61.33 inches from 1889.



(Ian Livingston/The Washington Post)

Light rain is expected to develop between midafternoon Friday and early Friday evening and then increase in intensity overnight.

The various weather models project the following amounts for Washington through Saturday morning:

American (GFS) model: 0.9 inches

NAM model: 1.8 inches

High-resolution NAM model: 0.5 inches

Canadian model: 1.5 inches

High-resolution Canadian model: One inch

European model: Around one inch

All but one model projects the record will be broken by Saturday morning.

If the main slug of rain Friday night does not dispense enough to break the record, new showers from a trailing disturbance lingering over the region this weekend will probably add to the total and get us there.

As we pointed out Wednesday, in only 15 of 147 years on record has Washington received less rain than it needs to break the record from this point forward in December. The average amount of rain that falls between now and the end of year is 1.76 inches.