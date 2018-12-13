

Dusk on the Mall in Washington. (Julie Savage/Flickr)

* Flood watch Friday evening through much of Saturday *

Clouds were numerous through the day. That wasn’t enough to keep temperatures from rising to near and above 50. It was a rare above-normal day as far as highs go. We continue to stay rather cloudy through Friday, but we may also tend to stay largely dry for another 24 hours or so as well.

Through tonight: It’s mostly cloudy through the night, but we’ll stay dry. Clouds help keep temperatures elevated. Most spots remain above freezing, with a range of about 32 to 40 expected area-wide.

[Flood watch issued as Friday night’s rain will probably make 2018 Washington’s wettest year ever]

Tomorrow (Friday): We start off cloudy and stay that way through the day. Although rain is marching toward us, it’s not necessarily going to make it here that quickly. It may end up that most of the rain comes after dark, but some showers are possible by afternoon. Highs are near or a bit above 50.

Strong wind: A storm system over the central United States has been whipping up the wind across the southern Plains and surrounding areas.

It's been a bit windy today. These are peak wind gusts from the West Texas Mesonet and airport stations across our forecast area, so far. Keep holding onto yer hats folks...winds to continue a few more hours! Mind the tumbleweeds, please #lubwx #txwx #wind pic.twitter.com/kHuQ3E0OWx — NWS Lubbock (@NWSLubbock) December 13, 2018

“Winners” so far include some mountainous locations that border or sit within the Plains. Fort Sumner, N.M., reported a gust to 73 mph this morning and Pine Springs, Tex., reached 70 mph. Several other gusts into the mid-60 mph range were reported as well.

