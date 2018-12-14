* Flood watch this evening through much of Saturday *

5/10: Morning should be salvageable, even with possible sprinkles or showers. Uncertain how wet we may turn into the afternoon.

Today: Ever-cloudier, rain chances highest PM. Highs: 40s.

Tonight: Breezy. Rain heavy at times. Lows: Rising toward low 50s.

Saturday: Periodic rain and showers. Highs: Low to mid-50s.

Sunday: Still cloudy and showery. Highs: Falling into low to mid-40s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Rain moves in this afternoon and evening before turning heavier into the night. There’s enough rain that we eventually worry about flooding potential. It also looks difficult to stay dry this weekend, let alone get much if any outdoor plans completed. Sun should return for the workweek, at least.

Today (Friday): Clouds thicken, with a few morning sprinkles possible. Steadier rain should hold off until later afternoon or perhaps into evening locally. We likely stay stuck in the 40s for high temperatures, with a very light but steady east-northeast breeze off the Bay and Atlantic. Monitor radar with us by midday for any rain timing and intensity updates. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: Rain is close to guaranteed. Around midnight could be the heaviest, and please drive mindfully and avoid flood-prone routes . Never drive across water-covered roadways. Temperatures could rise a few degrees overnight, perhaps as mild as the low 50s by sunrise. Northeast winds around 10 mph are noticeable overnight. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Saturday): Clouds dominate and rain may continue to pester us, but not always steadily or heavily. The afternoon has the highest chance of dry moments. Temperatures may continue a slow, small rise toward peak afternoon high temperatures as warm as the low-to-mid 50s. Northeast breezes continue around 10 mph. Confidence: Low-Medium

Tomorrow night: Yet another disturbance may come through and keep showers and periodic rain chances in the forecast. Temperatures slowly fall into the 40s again for the region. Confidence: Low-Medium



A LOOK AHEAD

Sunday: We’re not in the clear just yet. Clouds dominate and showers are again possible, although they shouldn’t last all day. Temperatures may slowly decline throughout the day, thanks to northerly breezes around 10 mph ushering in cooler air. After morning temperatures in the 50s, temperatures may fall into the 40s before sunset. Confidence: Low-Medium

Sunday night: Showers may end before too late, and clouds may then start to decrease shortly after. Northerly breezes may continue in the 5-10 mph range. Low temperatures may range in the mid-30s to around 40 degrees downtown. Confidence: Low-Medium

Breezy but sunnier for both Monday and Tuesday. Periodic clouds can’t be ruled out and neither can wind chills 5-10 degrees below the air temperature. Northwesterly wind gusts above 20 mph are possible in the midday hours. High temperatures in the mid-40s to near 50 on Monday continue to cool Tuesday—when high temperatures may struggle to get to around 40 to perhaps mid-40s. Ready for that January feel, again? Confidence: Medium