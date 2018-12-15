* Flood watch through tonight *

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

3/10: Some excitement about going down in history. I suppose?

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Periods of rain. Highs: Upper 40s to mid-50s.

Tonight: Off-and-on rain. Lows: 40s.

Tomorrow: Showers ending, chilly. Highs: 40s and dropping.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

The rainy story of 2018 is almost done, and I am sure plenty are ready to see it end. But first, we’ll be adding more to the already overflowing totals as rain hangs out in the region until tomorrow. While the risk of rain does stick with us the whole weekend, there should be some moments without. Just don’t plan on spending too much time outdoors, unless you really like rain or something.

Today (Saturday): Rain remains likely at times. We might go through some extended lulls, but precipitation should tend to increase in coverage again later in the day or by evening. Temperatures don’t move upward much from the morning with highs mainly in the near 50 to low 50s zone. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: Showers or periods of steadier rain continue during the evening and into the night. Sunday’s highs are sometime after midnight and before dawn most spots, as temperatures settle to overnight lows in the 40s but then continue to fall during the day. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Sunday): By this point we should be talking less activity overall, with any showers on Sunday generally hit or miss. With the upper level low pressure passing by, it also starts to drag colder air in from the north. Readings falling through the 40s and possibly into the 30s in spots before sunset seem likely. Rain should be tapering off late in the day. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: A few showers could persist into the evening. If so, that’s all done with heading into the overnight. With times, skies will start to trend clearer as well. Lows are in the 30s. Confidence: Medium



A LOOK AHEAD

Sunnier skies are back for Monday. Even though we’re behind the storm and it’s breezy in its wake, there is really not much cold air for it to leave behind. So, once the clouds are gone, we should be looking at temperatures in the 50s for highs. Confidence: Medium

Warmer air doesn’t stick around for long. A little wave sends another cold front through, delivering cooler air for Tuesday. Skies are mostly sunny, and winds are gusty out of the northwest, as highs reach the mid-and-upper 40s. Confidence: Medium