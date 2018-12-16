TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

3/10: Another day better spent indoors, perhaps completing that holiday shopping list, watching football or otherwise hiding from the showery chill outside.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Occasional showers. Chilly and raw. Highs: low-to-mid 40s and dropping.

Tonight: Showers ending by early evening. Lows: 33-37.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy, milder. Highs: near 50 to mid-50s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

After breaking the record for wettest year ever yesterday, water-weary Washingtonians will have to wait one more day for a break in the rain, as showers continue across the region through this afternoon. Everyone starts to dry out later this evening, setting the stage for a bright but breezy Monday. A frontal passage then brings seasonably chilly air back into town on Tuesday, before a modest warming trend begins on Wednesday.

Today (Sunday): Light rain or drizzle early this morning is a harbinger of things to come today. We’ll likely see occasional bouts of showers or drizzle through this afternoon as the center of low pressure passes over the Mid-Atlantic. With the rain, overcast skies, and a cold breeze from the north around 10 mph, temperatures are mainly steady, or may even fall a few degrees during the day, starting in the low-to-mid 40s this morning and only near 40 this afternoon. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Any lingering showers/drizzle should vacate the area by early evening. Clouds slowly dissipate thereafter, eventually yielding a partly cloudy scene in the pre-dawn hours of Monday. With the clouds slow to erode, and no strong push of cold air behind the storm, overnight lows only drop into the mid-30s, which is chilly but relatively mild for mid-December. Northwesterly winds are light, on the order of 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Monday): As the storm pulls further away off the New England coastline and high pressure expands across the Midwest, mostly sunny skies develop here, but so do breezy conditions. Highs are milder, near 50 to the mid-50s. But they may feel as much as 5 to 10 degrees colder at times. Winds blow from the northwest around 10 to 15 mph with gusts as high as 25 to 30 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Winds tamp down a bit from the afternoon, although they may still gust from the northwest around 20 mph. With mostly clear skies and a colder air mass settling in, lows tumble into the upper 20s and low 30s. Confidence: Medium-High



A LOOK AHEAD

The colder air fully filters in on Tuesday, when highs only manage to reach the mid-to-upper 40s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds could still be gusty from the northwest, especially during the first half of the day. Temperatures fall more substantially Tuesday night, settling into the mid-to-upper 20s. Confidence: Medium-High

Not much changes on Wednesday with high pressure overhead, although a modest warming trend should ensue. Highs rise into the mid-40s to low 50s amid another mostly sunny sky. Confidence: Medium-High