Alas, our three-day rain party is about to end. As party favors, most of us will be leaving with three-plus inches of rain (since Friday night) that none of us asked for. I promise you that the rain will end over the next few hours, and we will actually see some sunshine for the majority of Monday. Just pay no attention to the gusty northwest winds that develop during the afternoon.

Through Tonight: Scattered showers with pockets of drizzle will persist through about 8 p.m. We should finally start to dry out after midnight as partly cloudy skies develop overnight under a northwest wind at about 10 mph. With some breaks in the clouds expected, low temperatures should fall into the mid-30s. Not expecting any icing issues, because everyone will probably stay above freezing.

It's been a wet weekend. Angela N. via Flickr. (Angela N)

Tomorrow (Monday): Believe it or not, we will actually see some sunshine tomorrow! It will be a mostly clear day, with temperatures quickly jumping into the upper 40s to near 50 right around lunchtime. A weak surface boundary will pass through early in the afternoon and will kick up some gusty winds as cooler air rushes in behind. Winds from the northwest could gust up to 25+ mph tomorrow afternoon, which will make things a bit chilly despite all of that sunshine. It will be partly cloudy, cold and breezy tomorrow night with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Final tally: Without further ado, here are the (likely) final rainfall numbers from this weekend’s storm. For your viewing pleasure, these liquid totals are provided in both visual (see below) and numerical formats.



Over three inches of rain fell across the D.C. area since Friday night. (Via NOAA) (NOAA )

