

Madeline Poe walks through the rain down a cobblestone alley on Sunday in Alexandria, Va. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

* Coastal flood warning for Tidal Potomac | Flood warning for Potomac at Little Falls *

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

7/10: After the weekend deluge, any day without rain merits a high score - minus some points for the wind.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Becoming mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs: Near 50.

Tonight: Clear and cold. Lows: 30-35.

Tomorrow: Sunny and brisk. Highs: 40-45.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

After this weekend’s record-setting drenching, we welcome a three-day stretch of sunny, dry weather. In the wake of the storm, it is a bit breezy, but temperatures are pretty close to normal for this time of year. On Thursday and Friday, another soaking rainstorm may sweep through, adding to our record-wet year. A silver lining? The balance of next weekend should be dry.

Today (Monday): Some lingering pockets of fog are possible early on, but partly to mostly sunny skies are prevalent for the rest of the day. Highs are near 50, but it feels a bit cooler than that with winds from the northwest gusting to 20 to 30 mph at times. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Clear and quite chilly overnight. Lows fall back to 30 to 35, but winds gusting over 20 mph make it feel colder. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): It’s a lot like Monday but a little colder. Highs probably only manage 40 to 45. Factoring in those pesky winds gusting to 20 mph, it feels like the 30s much of the day. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Clear skies and wind should go calm. Temperatures drop quickly, and lows settle in the mid-20s in our colder spots to the low 30s downtown. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

Wednesday may be the workweek’s nicest day. There’s sunshine, winds are light, and high temperatures should be 50 degrees or so. Clouds increase at night with lows of 35 to 40. Confidence: Medium-High

Rain develops as Thursday wears on and could become heavy at night. We’re all too familiar with this story. Showers could continue well into Friday, depending on how the storm tracks. The storm draws up plenty of mild air from the south so highs could hit 50 on Thursday and well into the 50s on Friday. Lows should mostly be in the 40s. Confidence: Medium

We should be into the storm’s wake by the weekend, meaning clearing skies. Saturday becomes partly sunny, blustery and cooler with highs of 45 to 50. Sunny skies and somewhat lighter winds on Sunday, with highs again 45 to 50. Overnight lows dip to 30 to 35. Confidence: Medium