

Flooding at the Tidal Basin this morning. (Carol Jean Stalun/Flickr)

It was bordering on warm for a while today, before a cold front roared through and kicked up winds while sending temperatures falling. We won’t be seeing readings in the mid- and upper 50s again for a few days, as colder air takes over for a time again.

Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options

Through tonight: Often winds will die off a bit with sunset, but the decrease is rather minimal tonight. Low temperatures ultimately reach the upper 20s to lower 30s in most spots. Skies could be cloudier for a time overnight, as well.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Tuesday): This one is similar to today but chillier. Skies are mostly clear, and winds are gusty out of the northwest as highs rise to the mid- and upper 40s.

See Jason Samenow’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Flooding: Coastal-flood statements are so frequent that they sometimes inspire jokes in the comment section here. But such warnings can still be serious, as is the case today. A coastal flood warning is up for Washington and surrounding areas through early afternoon Tuesday, with advisories hoisted in other spots. There is also a flood warning for much of the Potomac.

Water has been quite high in spots around here thanks to a combination of freshwater flooding after the historic rainstorm this weekend. This is in concert with higher-than-normal tide levels. Although flooding does occur with regularity in places such as the Tidal Basin, this time it is expected to nearly fully cover Roosevelt Island and inundate parts of Georgetown and Southwest Washington. Widespread water levels of one to three feet above normal are likely through Tuesday, with some instances of higher levels.

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.