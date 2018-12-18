

Bicyclists on the Mall, Dec. 12. (John J Young via Flickr)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

6/10: A bit of an annoying breeze, but yes to the drying please.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Becoming mostly sunny, breezy. Highs: 41-46.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 25-32.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Highs: 48-52.

View the current weather at The Washington Post headquarters.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Enjoy the next two mostly sunny and dry days before the next soaker hits Thursday. Because this storm is set to track inland, it will draw up mild air from the south. This means 60s are possible by Friday — our warmest day since November. We then cool down and dry out over the weekend.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device. Click here to find out how.

Today (Tuesday): Scattered clouds this morning start to clear out by late morning into midday, with a mostly sunny afternoon favored as highs reach the low to mid-40s. It feels colder, more like the 30s, as breezes from the northwest at 10 to 15 mph gust to 20 at times. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Mostly clear and edging a bit colder, with lows in the mid-20s to low 30s. Winds from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph should diminish. Confidence: High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest updates. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Wednesday): This still looks like the nicest day of this workweek, as mostly sunny skies assist temperatures up to around 50 degrees with lighter breezes (coming from the south at about 5 mph by afternoon). Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Clouds start to move in overnight and temperatures do not get as cold, with lows ranging from the mid-30s to low 40s. Confidence: High

A LOOK AHEAD

Thursday starts cloudy with rain developing by the afternoon. Highs should reach the upper 40s or maybe 50 by the time the rain starts. Rain continues into Thursday night and it could get heavy at times, with localized flooding concerns once more. Temperatures hold in the 40s. Confidence: Medium

Friday continues with periods of rain under cloudy skies, but a strong flow from the south should push temperatures into the very warm 60-65 range for highs (this would be the first 60s for highs since Nov. 25). Showers continue Friday night, with lows in the 40s. Confidence: Medium

Clouds and showers could linger early Saturday before partly sunny skies emerge in the afternoon. It’s breezy throughout the day as highs aim for the low to mid-50s but feel like the 40 factoring in the wind. Mostly clear Saturday night, with lows in the 30s to around 40. Confidence: Medium

Sunday brings drier and sunnier weather, with highs in the upper 40s to around 50. Confidence: Medium