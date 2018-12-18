

A man walks along the river at the East Potomac Park after heavy rain on July 24 in Washington. (Salwan Georges/The Washington Post)

If you’re in Washington, you may be building an ark. Nearly 3.5 inches of rain fell Friday through the weekend, pushing our 2018 precipitation total to 64.22 inches. This amount shatters the record of 61.33 inches, which had stood since 1889.

The volume of water that has landed on the city is simply mind-boggling. We crunched some numbers to put it all in perspective. (Note, all of the calculations are rough approximations).

Since Jan. 1, a whopping 76 billion gallons of water have come down within the District. That could overflow 690 million large bathtubs or 115,000 Olympic-size swimming pools.

The supersize soakers have dropped enough to fill a cube 2,165 feet on each side — about the length of Interstate 395’s Memorial Bridge across the Potomac. Around 700 Trump Towers could be crammed inside this box.

If you piled all the rainwater on top of the surface of Capital One Arena, it would tower to a height of 10,000 feet. That’s equivalent to an 833-floor building! It’s also more than three and a half times taller than the Burj Khalifa — the world’s tallest building, which soars over Dubai at 163 stories.

Speaking of skyscrapers, Washington’s off-the-charts 2018 rainfall could fill up the Empire State Building 275 times. If you’re looking to go a little more decorative, we could top off the Great Pyramid of Giza 112 times.

If all of this water were spread evenly over the Chesapeake Bay, it would stack up to about one inch tall — roughly the height of J.K. Rowling’s “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” in paperback.

How much must all this water weigh? Try 633 billion pounds! That’s more than half the combined weight of the entire human population. Distributed equally across the globe, this water alone would sustain the thirst of that population for nearly three weeks (assuming each person drinks half a gallon of water per day). Unfortunately, the water all fell in one spot.

Bringing things back locally, the water weight would equal 3,484 Washington Monuments. And it would take 53 million elephants to tip the scales against the District’s 2018 rainfall.

Capital Weather Gang’s Jason Samenow contributed to this article.