

Snow at the Capitol in early December 2017. (Dave Lyons/Flickr)

Washingtonians dreaming of a white Christmas will probably once again be disappointed this year. And that seems to be becoming all too common.

A white Christmas has never been a great bet in this part of the Mid-Atlantic outside the mountains, with just a 10 percent chance in any given year historically. Data shows that the chance of a glistening blanket of white around Dec. 25 has declined even further in recent decades.

This year’s forecast

If we begin by investigating the forecast for Christmas this year, now just a week away, the prognosis for snow is not good.



High temperatures are forecast to be cool but close to normal on Christmas Day. (Capital Weather Gang and Pivotal Weather)

The overall pattern in late December promises milder-than-normal temperatures, although conditions on Christmas Day itself may be near or even a little cooler than normal in the wake of a possible disturbance passing the day or two prior. High temperatures in the 40s seem most likely.

A second weak disturbance working through the flow just north of Washington could offer spotty precipitation on Christmas Day itself. With temperatures probably too high for snow, a scattered rain shower is possible, but dry conditions are more likely.

White Christmas history

By definition, a white Christmas is declared when at least one inch of snow is on the ground at 7 a.m. Eastern on Christmas Day.

Washington has seen 13 instances of a white Christmas since 1888 using this criterion, the most recent in 2009. That snow didn’t even last through the day but was washed away by a mild rainstorm.



(Capital Weather Gang)

If snow on the ground Christmas Day is rare in Washington, accumulating snow falling on Dec. 25 itself is even rarer. That’s happened in 10 instances since 1888 (8 percent of years).

Washington’s last accumulating snow on Christmas came in 2002. Rain changed to snow midday, and a wet coating (0.2 inches) accumulated. The last time we managed even a trace of snow on Christmas was in 2010, when a few flurries were in the air.

Christmas Day in Washington has not featured an inch or more of snowfall since 1962. It has happened just four times (or 3 percent of years) on record.



(Capital Weather Gang)

The 1960s was a remarkable time for white Christmases in Washington, especially considering the odds. Measurable snow was on the ground in five different years, and there were two sizable snowfalls on Christmas Day itself.

White Christmas trends in Washington

Washington sits south of the Mason-Dixon Line and near sea level, so white Christmases have never been particularly common, given this geography. But consistent with declining snowfall trends in other parts of winter, the long-term tendency is downward for snowfall around Christmas, as well.

We examined the average snow depth Dec. 24 to 26 in Washington from 1888 to present. Our analysis revealed a trend toward fewer instances of at least one inch of snow on the ground.



(Capital Weather Gang)

The frequency of a white Christmas has decreased from a one-in-five-year or one-in-10-year event to closer to a one-in-20-year event in recent decades

The snowy 1960s produced snow on the ground Dec. 24 to 26 half the time, a clear anomaly. But then, Washington had to wait two decades for the next White Christmas in 1989, when snow cover remained from storms earlier in the month.

Then, the wait was another two decades until snow was on the ground again in 2009, following the Snowpocalypse storm that struck Dec. 18 and 19 that year.

Those two stretches — from the 1960s to the 1980s and again from the 1980s to 2009 — are the longest in the modern record between white Christmases. If they are a guide, we might be only about halfway through the current wait until the next.

Jason Samenow contributed to this report.