

A dry and mostly sunny day in the District this past Monday. (Brian Swogger via Flickr)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

8/10: The pick of the week as we flirt with afternoon highs near 50.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s.

Tonight: Not as chilly, increasing clouds overnight. Lows: Mid-30s.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, increasing chance of p.m. showers. Highs: Mid-40s.

View the current weather at The Washington Post headquarters.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

“More rain, please?” said no Washingtonian when they woke up this morning. And yet, more rain it will be. Not today, though, which should end up the nicest day of the work week. But rain chances return by tomorrow afternoon, with heavy precipitation possible tomorrow night into Friday, adding even more to the record-setting rainfall we’ve seen this year.

Today (Wednesday): As the center of high pressure shifts to our east, we’ll see light winds from the south warm us up a few degrees over yesterday. After a chilly morning start in the 20s, look for afternoon highs in the upper 40s to low 50s under partly to mostly sunny skies. Confidence: High

Tonight: With light winds continuing from the south, we’re noticeably milder than last night. Lows bottom in the mid-30s with increasing clouds overnight. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Thursday): We should stay dry through the morning hours as low pressure develops across the Southeast. But we’ve got plenty of clouds throughout the day, with an increasing chance of showers during the afternoon as temperatures rise into the mid-40s. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Rain is likely Thursday evening and overnight, and it could be heavy at times. (Where have we heard that before?) A stronger push of warmer air from the south should lift temperatures into the 50s. Confidence: Low-Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

On-and-off showers continue Friday into the night, with even a few thunderstorms possible. The warm flow from the south continues as well, which should send highs into the 60s despite the mostly cloudy skies. Friday night lows fall back into the 40s. Confidence: Low-Medium

The rain is finished by Saturday, but then comes the wind. As the storm’s low-pressure center races north into New England, the winds behind it may gust near 40 to 50 mph from the west, which could bring down some trees given the wet soil. Saturday temperatures should be fairly steady in the mid-40s to low 50s with partly sunny skies, before a colder Saturday night with lows in the 30s. Confidence: Medium

By Sunday, it may still be a bit breezy from the west, but not nearly as gusty as Saturday. Highs head for the mid-40s to near 50 with mostly sunny skies. Confidence: Medium