

Another big precipitation maker is on the way for the Northeast. (Capital Weather Gang and Pivotal Weather)

Travel on Friday is looking dicey across the Northeast. Yet another big-time December deluge is set to drench the Interstate 95 corridor from New York to New England, bringing soaking rains, strong winds and possibly even some record-warm temperatures.

Light rain is set to overspread the Tristate area of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut in the pre-dawn hours of Friday morning, becoming steadier by sunrise over New Jersey and New York City. An initial batch of downpours could slow the morning drive in the Big Apple, but it looks like the heaviest will hold off until later.

Farther north, the moderate rain doesn’t arrive in central New England until mid- or late morning. For the Boston to Providence corridor, the New Hampshire Seacoast, and points southeast, the worst of this rain is possible in the midafternoon through the evening or so. Vermont looks to dodge this one for the most part, escaping nearly everything but the light rain.

The bulk of the rain will come down within a six-hour window for most. Fast and furious.



A general idea of what might happen with the storm Friday in the Northeast. (Matthew Cappucci/The Washington Post)

With rainfall rates briefly topping an inch per hour, some urban/small-stream flooding is possible where rains are heaviest. This could be the case particularly in western Connecticut, New York City and northwestern New Jersey. A second, albeit lesser area of enhancement may move across Southern New England into the evening.

When the storm is done, widespread totals in the one-to-three-inch range are probable across this part of the Northeast.

Friday’s system will also probably propel Boston’s Blue Hill Observatory to the No. 3 spot on its list of wettest years on record.

Friday will bring us up to the 3rd wettest year ever recorded @bhobservatory. And if we get really weird, an outside chance of reaching 2nd place. #wbz pic.twitter.com/eEzbgWZ5ZR — Eric Fisher (@ericfisher) December 19, 2018

In addition to the rain, winds are expected to roar.

Southwesterly winds ramp up throughout the day, strongest just before the cold front plows through. Gusts of 25-35 mph are possible for inland areas, with 30-45 mph for Long Island and the surrounding areas. Winds could top 45-50 mph in Cape Cod, Cape Anne and Down East Maine.

The fiercest gusts will accompany the warmest temperatures, helping momentum to mix down from a screaming low-level jet stream about 5,000 feet above the ground.

Boston could flirt with a record high Friday of 62, set back in 1957. There is an off chance the surface warm front could even ride as far north as central New Hampshire and Vermont, allowing some spots in the Merrimack River and Blackstone Valleys to jump into the mid-60s. Thermometers may soar toward 60 degrees or even higher in southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island, where an isolated rumble of thunder is also possible.



High temperature forecast for Friday from the high-resolution NAM model. (Capital Weather Gang and Pivotal Weather)

The springlike air mass seems likely to eat away at the snowpack up in ski country, especially in the Berkshires and the White Mountains. Fog will also probably form where the warmth and rain erode the snow.

Coastal flooding is a risk as well.

Two-foot storm surge along the south-facing exposed beaches of southern New England is a good bet. The greatest surge will coincide with the morning high tide on Friday in New York and western Long Island. It will be low tide by the time the winds pile up the water farther east, The National Weather Service is forecasting 10-foot waves dancing just offshore.

The cold front will eventually surge through around midnight Friday night, signaling the end to the rain and switching winds around to the northwest. As cold air blasts in on the heels of the front, a few lake-effect snow showers may linger in the high terrain of Upstate New York and western Vermont.

Temperatures in Albany, Burlington and points west of I-87 could drop below freezing Saturday night, causing some slippery spots on untreated roadways. East of that line, unseasonably mild weather will prevent that from being a problem.