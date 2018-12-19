

European model simulation of storm early Friday.

A large, powerful storm will charge through the Washington region late Thursday into Friday, bringing a threat of torrential rain and high winds.

Pockets of flooding are possible, and there is a risk of downed trees and power outages.

The storm, set to form over the Gulf of Mexico late Wednesday into Thursday, may challenge records for its intensity and the amount of moisture it draws northward at this time of year.

The National Weather Service has already posted a flood watch for the Washington region Thursday evening into Friday afternoon. Widespread rain amounts of one to two inches are predicted, but pockets three to four inches are possible.

This is the 25th flood or flash flood watch issued for the Washington region during this record-wet year.

The heaviest rain is probable Thursday night, and it may be accompanied by wind gusts increasing to 40 to 50 mph. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out, given spin in the atmosphere.

Soils are saturated and waterways are full after the weekend’s record-setting rain event, so it won’t take much rain to cause flooding.

Should wind gusts over 40 mph materialize, downed trees and power outages are a risk. Given soils that are like pancake mix from all of the rain, trees are not well rooted to the ground.

The rain



American (GFS) model simulation of the storm at 1 a.m. Friday.

The storm system will tap moisture from deep in the Caribbean, and it will be focused in a narrow plume known as an atmospheric river surging up the East Coast. Like a fire hose, it will douse the Washington region with heavy rain.

The projected amount of moisture streaming into the region is projected to be two to four standard deviations above normal and could be record-setting for late December.



American model simulation of stream of atmospheric moisture (precipitable water) surging up East Coast at 1 a.m. Friday. (WeatherBell.com)

Rain will develop Thursday afternoon and may be heavy during the evening and overnight.

The National Weather Service projects 1.4 inches of rain in the region through Friday, the bulk of it falling Thursday night.



Rainfall forecast through Friday from National Weather Service.

A dry slot may follow the main slug of rain Friday morning (as it turns unseasonably mild — 60 degrees or higher), before a possible closing round of gusty showers Friday afternoon and evening.

Here are total storm rainfall projections from different models:

American (GFS) model: 1.1 inches

NAM model: 1.0 inches

High-resolution NAM model: 1.7 inches

Canadian: 1.5 inches

European: 1.25 to 1.5 inches

Because of the chance of localized downpours and thunderstorms embedded within bands of rain Thursday night, amounts could vary substantially over small distances.

This rain will add to record-setting annual totals established in 2018 in both Washington and Baltimore. Washington has seen 64.22 inches (previous record: 61.33 inches in 1889) and Baltimore 68.82 inches (previous record: 62.66 inches in 2003).

The rain from this event could push Dulles International Airport to its wettest year on record. This year it has picked up 64.36 inches of rain, a little more than an inch behind 2003′s 65.67 inches.

Severe storm and wind potential

This is a very dynamic storm. Its pressure may be near the lowest on record to pass through the D.C. area for this time of year. The lower the pressure in a storm, the more intense it is.

As the strengthening storm approaches the region Thursday night, we may see a rather sudden increase in wind speed, with gusts reaching 40 to 50 mph.



American (GFS) model projects sudden increase in wind speed Thursday evening.

Because of the region’s proximity to the low-pressure center and resulting spin in the atmosphere, we cannot rule out thunderstorms and an isolated tornado in the bands of rain coming through Thursday night.

A strong warm front will be coming through, potentially pushing temperatures into the 50s to near 60 overnight. While thunderstorms at night in December are rare, we cannot rule them out, given this volatile environment.

Gusty winds are possible Friday as well, although models forecast their intensity to ease slightly (to 20 to 30 mph) compared with Thursday night.

Another round of strong winds is likely to blow through in the wake of the storm Saturday, when gusts could reach 40 mph or so.