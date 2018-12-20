* Flood watch from 7 p.m. tonight to 6 p.m. Friday *

3/10: Despite unneeded rain, please refrain from going insane or becoming profane.

Today: Showers develop between midday and late afternoon. Highs: 42-47

Tonight: Rain, occasionally heavy. Possible strong wind gusts. Rising temperatures.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers, especially in the afternoon, and breezy. Highs: 60-64

We are really going to pad our rain record with another one to inches possible mainly tonight. This rain could cause flooding and pockets of strong winds are also possible. The winter solstice’s arrival Friday seems oddly-timed as highs are likely to break into the springlike 60s while we get doused by more showers. The good news for the weekend is clearing and drying is on tap.

Today (Thursday): A glimpse of the sun is possible at daybreak but clouds quickly fill in. By midday, showers begin to develop in the region and become more numerous as the afternoon wears on. A light northeast breeze is likely to keep cool air stuck over the region much of the day with highs in the mid-40s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Rains steadily increase through the evening with occasional heavy downpours. We cannot rule some localized thunderstorms with pockets of strong winds (up to 40 to 50 mph). Due to the saturated ground, trees could come down if these gusts materialize. Winds from the southeast warm the area overnight. Evening readings in the 40s are expected to rise well into the 50s by dawn. Most of the area should see at least an inch of rain and localized flooding is a concern due to both the very wet soils and waterways near capacity. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Friday): Rain showers may become more scattered for a time in the morning due to a dry slot moving in, but are still possible at any time through the afternoon. Temperatures are almost balmy with highs in the lower 60s. Winds are gusty from the south. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: A few gusty showers are still likely to dampen the evening but drying and gradual clearing is likely after midnight. Winds are brisk from the south shifting to the west. Lows range through the 40s. Confidence: Medium



A LOOK AHEAD

Saturday is a blustery one for those making a mad rush to get out of town or finish up the Christmas list. Skies are mainly sunny, but winds are howling from the northwest - perhaps gusting to 30-40 mph or so. Highs still manage to reach the upper 40s to lower 50s. Overnight lows fall to the upper 20s to mid-30s. Confidence: Medium

Sunny skies and calming winds Sunday with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. At night, clouds increase and a few snow showers or flurries are possible through around dawn. Overnight lows are upper 20s to mid-30s. Confidence: Low-Medium

Christmas Eve/Day (Monday/Tuesday) are expected to be partly cloudy and mostly dry to the benefit of all those dashing about. However, there is an outside chance of showers late on Christmas Day. Highs are mostly from the mid-40s to low 50s with lows in the mid-20s to lower 30s. Confidence: Medium