* Flood watch through Friday afternoon *

Some passing midday showers helped establish the cold air damming (CAD) “wedge,” where cool air tends to settle and enjoy itself in a more persistent fashion than expected. Rain has overtaken the area heading into evening, and that continues to be the story into the night, when we will eventually see temperatures start to rise. Although we can’t rule out bigger storms or wind late at night, it should mostly be a gusty rainstorm with a bit of a flood risk tonight. Afternoon storms may roam Friday, as well.

Through tonight: Rain is fairly steady into the night, outside a quick lull or two. Somewhere near or after midnight, there’s a chance for a heavier burst of activity and potentially some thunder. If this happens, winds could reach severe levels or even a quick tornado could spin up. The better risk for both is south and east of here, as Jeff noted earlier. Even without that, we should see winds increase a good deal for a while — with sustained levels of 25 mph and higher gusts for a time. We’re near low temperatures early as temperatures rise into the 50s near and after midnight.

Tomorrow (Friday): The first round of rain ends in the morning as it moves northeast and out of our area. Some sun could break out, and with time the risk for more showers and storms grows. There’s some chance this activity could be locally strong to severe if conditions come together right. Brief heavy rain is also possible. Highs range from near 60 to the mid-60s.

Wettest year: Here in Washington, we started the day 2.89 inches ahead of the old mark for wettest year, with 64.22 inches of precipitation. Baltimore was up 6.16 inches on the old record with 68.82 inches. Dulles is the last remaining long-term government climate station still pushing toward wettest. It had 1.32 inches to go to pass 65.67 inches in 2003.

