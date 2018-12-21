* Flood watch until 6 p.m. tonight *

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

4/10: Muggy but comfortable enough end to the week. Good: possible midday break from highest rain chances (early morning and late afternoon). Bad: possible late-day storms/downpours. [Camden, CWG]

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Rain chances. Storms later? Highs: Near 60 to mid-60s.

Tonight: More showers, storms possible. Lows: Upper 30s to mid-40s.

Saturday: Windy. Decreasing clouds. Highs: Mid- to upper 40s.

Sunday: Calmer, clearer. Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Rains bear watching, even if we see a midday lull today. Flooding, winds, strong storms, and downpours remain possible through late this evening. With the exception of tomorrow’s still-gusty conditions, we start an enjoyably sunny, seasonable, generally dry streak through, perhaps, Christmas.

Today (Friday): A midday break in rain--and even the fog and clouds--is possible. We just have to get our morning round to exit properly. Any extra sunshine could increase the risk for heavier afternoon showers and even a storm. Check back before driving home from work to see if we have a severe storm and/or heavy rain risk. Don’t forget to avoid water-covered roadways as well, please. Near 60 to mid-60s look probable for high temperatures. Southerly breezes are noticeable, around 10 mph but gusting higher occasionally. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: Gusty showers and even a (strong?) storm could continue until around midnight. We then may start to finally dry out and see some clouds depart. Southerly winds shift toward more of a westerly direction and build from 10 to 20 mph as the night wears on. Low temperatures in the mid-40s are possible downtown, with a few upper 30s possible well outside the Beltway. Subtract a few degrees for wind chill! Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Saturday): This is a day that may require some wind gear as northwesterly winds gust up to around 30 mph at times. If traveling in a high profile vehicle, please keep a firm grip on the wheel. At least clouds decrease and a bit of warm sun may dominate by afternoon. Still, high temperatures may get stuck in the mid- to upper 40s. Subtract about ten degrees for wind chill. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Winds slowly die down toward calm near dawn. Skies should also remain pretty clear. Glance up at the full Cold Moon! Clear, calm conditions, even if just nearer dawn, do tend to facilitate chillier conditions. Such as…low temperatures possibly in the upper 20s to mid-30s. Confidence: Medium



A LOOK AHEAD

Sunday: Sunnier, calmer conditions could make this the gem of our holiday weekend. Light southerly breezes should stay below 10 mph and clouds may not bother us until after sunset (fingers crossed). For this time of year, high temperatures potentially in the upper 40s to low 50s are fairly “comfortable,” agree? Confidence: Medium

Sunday night: Clouds and breezes could increase a bit. Rain and/or snow showers are possible. Perhaps flurries. Stay tuned. If we see snowflakes, they should stay conversational, minor, with no accumulation except maybe a few patches of grass, for an hour, well north and west of town (give or take!). Temperatures downtown may only get as chilly as 40 degrees. Most of the region bottoms out in the 30s. Confidence: Low-Medium

It’s mainly dry without weather headaches for Christmas Eve and Day (Monday and Tuesday). Somewhat seasonable mid- to upper 40s may come with sunshine, too! West and northwesterly breezes may make the air feel five or more degrees below the air temperature, so don’t let the sun fool you—you may need some layers. Later on Christmas we may see a stray shower, but low chance as it stands now. Confidence: Medium