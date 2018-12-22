

The Capitol on Friday. (Brian Moulton/Flickr)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

6/10: It’s a rare dry Saturday! A little too windy to go much higher.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Increasingly sunny, breezy. Highs: Upper 40s to lower 50s.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid-20s to lower 30s.

Tomorrow: Increasing cloudy. Highs: Mid-to-upper 40s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

We’ve got a mostly peaceful next few days, at least when it comes to the weather. That’s good news for anyone doing last minute shopping or heading out of town to places that are not here. We might even see a few snowflakes fall before Christmas, although they should be largely conversational if so.

Today (Saturday): Showers should be out of here by sunrise, but it may take a bit longer to kick the clouds. With time, the day should become rather sunny. It will be breezy, with sustained winds out of the northwest around 15 to 25 mph. Highs are mainly in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: It’ll be mostly clear and seasonably chilly. Winds die off around sunset a good bit, but you’ll still want some cold-weather gear if out watching the Cold Moon. Lows reach the mid-20s to lower 30s. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Sunday): We’re a little deeper into this cool air mass, but it’s not too chilly for the time of year. Sunny skies turn cloudier with time as a little atmospheric disturbances passes. There could even be a shower late. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: A fast-moving and moisture-starved clipper system is passing by. Precipitation may start as some rain showers, but if it sticks around into the night, we could see it transition to snow. That’s especially the case as you get to the north and into elevation in northern Maryland. Lows range across the 30s. Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

The clipper should be mostly out of here by Monday morning, although a shower or snow shower may remain. Skies clear out with time as breezy conditions greet temperatures rising to the mid-and-upper 40s for highs. Confidence: Medium

Christmas is looking rather tranquil on Tuesday. It’ll be similar to Monday, but with less wind and perhaps more sun. Highs range from the mid-40s to near 50. Confidence: Medium

SNOW POTENTIAL INDEX

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

1/10 (↑): A clipper may deliver snowflakes Sunday night. If so, it should be minor and probably won’t find it easy to stick.