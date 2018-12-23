

Afternoon skies yesterday over Eastern Market. (Brian Moulton via Flickr)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

7/10: Sunny? Not freezing? Less wind? Almost Christmas? I’ll take it!

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly to partly sunny, a bit cooler. Highs: Mid-40s to near 50.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, a few showers possible. Lows: Mid-to-upper 30s.

Tomorrow: Clearing skies with a breezy chill. Highs: Low-to-mid 40s.

View the current weather at The Washington Post headquarters.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

No significant storms in sight for the near term, as we close in on the run-up to Christmas Day. The days are mostly sunny with highs mainly in the 40s through midweek, and no more than a light shower or flurry along the way. Such weather may not scream “Christmas!” to you, but we could do much worse (see: last weekend).

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device. Click here to find out how.

Today (Sunday): It’s a little cooler today, but the wind is lighter, So you win some, you lose some. It’s still fairly nice overall with mostly sunny skies turning cloudier during the afternoon as a disturbance closes in. Highs should range from the mid-40s to around 50, and winds are generally light from the south. Confidence: High

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies arrive by evening as a weak system moves through. It doesn’t have much moisture to work with, but could manage to squeeze out a few light rain showers this evening into the overnight, with maybe a few snowflakes mixed in north and west. Lows fall to the mid-to-upper 30s, as winds turn more from the west late tonight. Confidence: Medium

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest updates. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock. Keep reading for the forecast through midweek...

Tomorrow (Christmas Eve): Expect clearing skies and breezy conditions as you head out to do any last-minute shopping. High pressure moves in and starts to pump in cooler air. It’s not frigid by any means, but with the added winds, you’ll surely notice the chill. Highs only reach the low-to-mid 40s, with winds gusting from the northwest around 20-30 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Santa should fly free and easy through the region with clear skies and calming winds. As the center of high pressure nudges closer, temperatures should fall steadily toward overnight lows in the upper 20s and low 30s. So, bundle up if you’re going out carolling. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

Well, it’s another year without a white Christmas around here. If we can’t have snow, it might as well be sunny and seasonable, and that’s what we’ll get. Mostly sunny skies may see a few clouds move through later in the day, with a flurry possible late afternoon into the evening. Overall no weather worries as we head to and from holiday festivities, just chilly highs in the low-to-mid 40s with light winds. Skies are partly to mostly cloudy Tuesday night with lows dipping to the upper 20s to mid-30s. Confidence: Medium-High

The post-holiday forecast stays dry and bright on Wednesday with high pressure in control. Expect a mostly sunny day as temperatures moderate a bit, reaching highs in the mid-to-upper 40s. Confidence: Medium-High

SNOW POTENTIAL INDEX

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

1/10 (→): As a few light rain showers move through this evening, a few snowflakes could mix in north and west, but these are almost certainly inconsequential.