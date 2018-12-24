

An intriguing sky yesterday over the NoMa neighborhood in the District. (Jim Havard via Twitter)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

7/10: Yes, it’s on the chilly side with a stiff breeze, but that’s just a minor gripe for an otherwise calm Christmas Eve.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy. Highs: 45-50.

Tonight: Mostly clear, decreasing winds. Lows: 25-30.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, then increasing clouds. Flurry? Highs: 40-45.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Christmas Eve is finally here, and we’re awfully lucky to have dry weather for our final travels (as is Santa). We’ll contend with a gusty breeze today and seasonably cold temperatures through Christmas Day, but those are minor flaws. It’s not until late in the week that rain chances return to the area.

Today (Christmas Eve): A scattered cloud deck at sunrise steadily erodes as the morning wears on, setting us up for a partly to mostly sunny day. Winds become quite gusty out of the northwest by mid-morning, and remain that way for the balance of the day, gusting to 20-30 mph. Highs are seasonably chilly in the mid-to-upper 40s. Confidence: High

Tonight: A starlit sky should be on full display for those of us peeking upward for Santa and his sleigh. If you’re planning to get outside to take a closer look, winds should slacken off considerably, blowing from the northwest in the 5-10 mph range. Overnight lows sink into the mid-20s to near 30. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Christmas Day): A mostly sunny sky greets us as we unwrap gifts in the morning, but temperatures are slow to rise, struggling into the mid-to-upper 30s by midday. Clouds increase as a weak disturbance approaches during the afternoon, and a flurry or two can’t be ruled out during the afternoon into evening. Highs only reach the low-to-mid-40s, but with light winds around 5-10 mph from the northwest. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: After that chance of an evening flurry, we stay mostly cloudy for much of the night as the disturbance finishes moving through. Lows may be a pinch warmer with the cloud cover, dropping into the upper 20s and low 30s, while winds are nearly calm. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

The weather should cooperate for those heading back to work Wednesday and Thursday. High pressure promotes partly to mostly sunny skies and a gentle wind, with highs hitting the mid-40s to near 50. Confidence: Medium-High

A warm front lifts toward the area Thursday night, likely bringing with it a slug of rain. The rain should continue into at least part of the day on Friday. It’s quite mild for late December, with highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s, and also quite breezy. Confidence: Medium

Right now, the weekend looks mixed, with Saturday appearing to be the warmer and brighter bet as highs aim for the 50s. Sunday could feature a weak clipper system racing across the area, but moisture appears limited and temperatures may be too warm for anything but a few rain showers. Highs should be much colder, in the 40s. Confidence: Low

SNOW POTENTIAL INDEX

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

1/10 (→): A potential late-weekend clipper piques some interest, but at this point it is far from being a legitimate threat for accumulating snow.