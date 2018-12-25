

A chickadee on R Street.

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

6/10: Some clouds, but no travel impediment for today’s merriment.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny a.m. with mostly cloudy p.m. Highs: 40-45.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows: 25-34.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Highs: 44-49.

View the current weather at The Washington Post headquarters.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Christmas arrives with increasing clouds, but we may get some moments of sunshine this morning. Nice weather prevails tomorrow, clouds sneak back Thursday, and then some heavier rain potential arrives Thursday night into Friday. We should clear this next mess out just in time for the weekend, but we’re watching a sneaky system on Sunday night into Monday — could December have some last-minute snow?

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device. Click here to find out how.

Today (Christmas): Partly sunny skies and fairly light winds offer a reasonable Christmas morning to the area. Clouds increase into the afternoon as high temperatures crest in the lower to middle 40s. A super-slight chance of a flurry or sprinkle can be found this afternoon into early evening, especially in the western and southern areas. Light winds blow from the west and northwest. Confidence: High

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies with some clearing toward dawn as lows range from the middle 20s in the outer suburbs to the lower to middle 30s in the city. Light winds again from the west. Confidence: High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest updates. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Mostly sunny skies help boost the temperatures into the middle to upper 40s for highs — great weather to do those returns and after-Christmas shopping. Light breezes blow mainly from the northwest at 5 mph or less. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear skies and light winds again, with lows in the upper 20s to middle 30s. Confidence: High

A LOOK AHEAD

Most of Thursday should be okay, with partly sunny skies in the morning and increasing cloud cover in the afternoon, as highs range in the 40s to about 50. Rains arrive Thursday night perhaps toward midnight and could be moderate to heavy at times into Friday morning, with lows in the 40s or holding near 50. Confidence: Medium

Friday should see rain in the morning — perhaps heavy at times early — then showers into the day under mostly cloudy skies. The big story, though, is temperatures charging up into the lower to middle 60s, offering another brief break from the winter chill. Winds pick up with the storm system, though, and could be gusty at times. Friday night finds some lingering clouds, with lows in the 40s to about 50. Confidence: Medium

The weekend should be reasonably pleasant for the most part, with clearing skies Saturday, breezes and highs in the 50s. Saturday night returns to mostly cloudy skies but with colder lows in the 30s. Sunday aims for mostly cloudy skies as another system approaches and highs hit the low 40s. Sunday night into New Year’s Eve could see a storm system approach from the south with either snow or rain chances for the area. Confidence is quite low, as the guidance has been bouncing around. Confidence: Medium, but low on Sunday night

SNOW POTENTIAL INDEX

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

1/10 (→): Low chance for some snow Sunday night or Monday, with a weather system sneaking up from the south.