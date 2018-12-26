

A festive Christmas Eve at the Canadian Embassy on Monday. (Michael Coffman via Flickr)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

7/10: Seasonably pleasant winter weather to sit in mall traffic and make returns.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, light winds. Highs: Upper 40s.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 20s to low 30s.

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds. Highs: Upper 40s.

View the current weather at The Washington Post headquarters.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Dry weather continues today and most of tomorrow, but it never lasts for long in this ridiculously wet 2018. Rain returns tomorrow night into Friday as we enjoy a brief surge of warmer air. Saturday swings back dry again before another chance of precipitation Sunday.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device. Click here to find out how.

Today (Wednesday): High pressure dominates today, providing mostly sunny skies and light winds. Temperatures respond by steadily climbing into and through the 30s this morning, and topping out in the upper 40s this afternoon. Confidence: High

Tonight: Skies stay most clear and temperatures fall back to fairly typical levels for this time of year, with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. Confidence: High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest updates. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Thursday): High pressure begins to loosen its grip, but should hold on just enough for a partly sunny morning, before afternoon skies turn mostly cloudy. Afternoon highs reach the upper 40s again as rain approaches from the west. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Shower chances arrive during the evening, with rain likely overnight, as our next weather-maker moves in. With cloudy skies and an increasing breeze from the south, temperatures should stay fairly steady in the 40s. Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

Rain seems likely through Friday morning with a chance of showers continuing into the afternoon. Similar to last Friday, we’ll see southerly breezes boost temperatures into the mild low-to-mid 60s. Skies may partially clear Friday night as lows fall back into the 40s. Confidence: Medium

The weekend starts off with partly sunny and somewhat breezy conditions on Saturday with highs in the 50s. Sunday into Sunday night we’ve got another system that we’re still trying to get a handle on. Right now it looks like a chance of rain with maybe a few snowflakes mixed in north and west of D.C. We’ll watch it as it gets closer. Confidence: Low-Medium

SNOW POTENTIAL INDEX

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

1/10 (→): A few flakes could mix in with some rain showers Sunday into Sunday night. As of now, doesn’t look like much of a snow threat.