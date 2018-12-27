

The U.S. Capitol building during sunset on Wednesday. (Photo by Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

8/10: Dry and mild today, let’s all shout hooray. Nonstop rain tomorrow only brings pain and sorrow.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Sunny, but clouds increase in late afternoon. Highs: 48-52

Tonight: Light, scattered showers develop in the evening, increasing by dawn. Lows: 40-46

Tomorrow: Frequent showers, occasionally heavy. Highs: 56-60

View the weather at The Washington Post.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Today is to be savored, for tomorrow it is back to our usual soggy mess. We’ll probably pick up at least another inch of rain tonight and tomorrow. Saturday clears out nicely. In this year of record-smashing rains, however, it is only appropriate that the last two days of the year bring yet more rain. And to start the new year … lingering showers are likely.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device. Click here to find out how.

Today (Thursday): Mostly clear skies dominate the day, but by late afternoon, clouds begin to gather. Highs manage to reach the upper 40s to lower 50s and, with barely a breeze, are almost pleasant. Confidence: High

Tonight: Thickening clouds begin to drop a few light, scattered showers as the evening progresses. Steadier, more widespread rains are likely to hold off until nearly dawn. Lows hold in the low-to-mid 40s. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest updates. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Friday): Rains are mainly light, but occasional waves of downpours are likely, especially in the afternoon. Rain amounts should total an inch by day’s end, and some spots could easily see two inches. Temperatures struggle to rise initially, but southerly breezes should pick up enough to push highs to the upper 50s in most of the region. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Showers should quickly taper off in the evening, with clearing late at night. Winds shift to the west but are still on the light side. Temperatures are slow to fall, with lows primarily in the upper 40s. Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

Saturday is the day to plan outdoor activities, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low-to-mid-50s. Clear skies and calm winds result in a chilly night, with lows in the low-to-mid-30s but still a few degrees above normal. Confidence: Medium-High

Clouds are likely to increase Sunday and a few showers are possible around midday, so keep an umbrella handy. Highs in the low-to-mid-40s are an unpleasant return to more seasonable temperatures. Clouds linger through the night, with lows mainly in the mid-30s. Confidence: Low-Medium

New Year’s Eve (Monday) sees another surge of rains across the area, with highs in the mid-to-upper 40s and lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. New Year’s Day (Tuesday) does not quite live up to the maxim of out with the old and in with the new, as showers are likely to linger into the morning at least. On the other hand, highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s are a nice start to 2019. Confidence: Low-Medium

SNOW POTENTIAL INDEX

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

0/10 (→): Sunday snow chances are washed away by rain with any accumulation chances now pushed off until at least Thursday.