* Flood watch through late tonight *

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

2/10: At least it’s a warm(ish) rain? Enjoy the non-wintry feel to the air. Drive carefully and never cross flooded roadways!

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Rain. Occasional downpours. Highs: Mid-50s to low 60s.

Tonight: Rain chances slowly diminish. Lows: Slowly falling into 40s.

Saturday: Sunnier but very breezy. Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, calmer. Highs: Mid-40s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

A little bit of a weather roller coaster describes our next five days. Mild rain and occasional downpours are the story today, giving way to drier but chillier air as the weekend progresses. Another burst of mild dampness is possible again by Monday.

Today (Friday): Steady rain is possible for most of the day, but downpour pulses may move through at times — particularly midmorning into midafternoon. One or 2 inches of rain accumulation can’t be ruled out. Somewhat balmy 50s are expected in the immediate area and southeast during the morning. It could reach the low 60s near sunset in the warmest spots, thanks to southerly breezes near 15 mph at times. Farther north and west may get stuck in the cooler air closer to 50 or mid-50s. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: Showers and even a rumble of thunder may exit by midnight, but at least overall intensity and widespread rain coverage lessens in the region. Skies should clear as the night progresses. Winds may stay below 10 mph, but slowly they’ll shift from southwest to more westerly, bringing in drier air by sunrise. Mid- to upper 40s are about as cool as we get late into the night, but evening hours should stay mild overall. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Saturday): Gem of the weekend, perhaps, with more sun than clouds and temperatures topping out midday in the upper 40s to low 50s. Northwesterly winds gusting above 20 mph do detract a bit, so bundle up for conditions feeling nearer 40 degrees or so. At least we’re drying out! Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Northwesterly winds about 10 mph slowly die down nearer dawn. Evening stars could get obstructed by some clouds nearer sunrise. Low to mid-30s are back again, making it feel closer to a late December average chill. Confidence: Medium-High



Old Angler's flood, Dec. 17, by Fritz Myer

A LOOK AHEAD

Sunday: Clouds may come and go but shower chances are fairly low, as it appears now. We’ll watch radar as we get closer, particularly midday. High temperatures could briefly top out in the mid-40s but December has reasserted itself, for sure. Confidence: Medium

Sunday night: Clouds are on the increase and rain showers are possible nearer dawn. Low temperatures may hover somewhat steadily in the upper 30s to low 40s, thanks to light southeasterly breezes. Confidence: Low-Medium

Clouds and rain are possible during the day on New Year’s Eve (Monday). It remains to be seen whether afternoon upper 40s to low 50s continue to rise toward the 60-degree mark overnight. Southerly breezes increase as the day and evening wear on, bringing in moist — perhaps muggy — air overnight. Periodic showers have a chance to wane around and after midnight, but we’ll have to wait until we get closer for better detail. Confidence: Low-Medium

Clouds and rain chances may move out, for the most part, on New Year’s Day (Tuesday) but we’ll monitor that. For now, let’s call it partly to mostly cloudy, slight chance of a couple of showers, with temperatures falling from early day upper 50s toward 50 or so by sunset. Westerly breezes could be moderate at times. Confidence: Low-Medium

SNOW POTENTIAL INDEX

A daily assessment of the potential for at least an inch of snow in the next week, on a zero-to-10 scale.

1/10 (↑): The next week is rough for snow lovers, but opportunities may return by next Thursday or so.