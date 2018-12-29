

Visitors take in the sites on the soggy Mall on Friday. (Photo by Robert Miller/The Washington Post)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

6/10: Sunshine is good. Wind is not as good.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy. Highs: Near 50 to mid-50s.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 20s to mid-30s.

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds. Highs: Mid-to-upper 40s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

We’ve got tranquil conditions on tap today and tomorrow. Today comes with the caveat that it’s a bit windy. Nothing we can’t handle. As 2018 heads out the door, it’ll be sent off with some more rain. Mild conditions are mainly the rule into early next week.

Today (Saturday): Dense fog may continue to be a problem until the sun rises enough to start mixing the air. After that, we may see a few clouds at times, but skies should be mostly sunny overall. Winds are feisty out of the northwest, peaking a sustained 15 to 20 mph in the midday through afternoon. This could mean some gusts to 35 mph or so. Temperatures are on the mild side, with highs reaching near 50 to the mid-50s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Skies are mostly clear, and winds decrease. This should help us get to lows in the upper 20s to mid-30s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Sunday): The day starts rather sunny, but clouds tend to increase with time. Any rain should hold off until after dark or later as highs reach the mid-and-upper 40s. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Clouds thicken and lower through the evening. We may remain dry into the midnight range before a chance of showers increases heading toward dawn. Temperatures make it to the low-and-mid 40s. Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

Rain is likely at times on New Year’s Eve, with the best shot of heavier stuff during the morning into midday Monday. A chance of showers continues after that, but they may mainly be passing and breezy. Fairly mild too, with highs in the 50s. Confidence: Medium

A surge of warmth persists into Tuesday as we kick off 2019. It feels a bit springlike as a morning shower chance gives way to partly sunny skies and highs rising to near or above 60. Cooler winds may be blowing by afternoon, though, so don’t get too used to it. Confidence: Medium

SNOW POTENTIAL INDEX

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

1/10 (→): There might be a window in about a week, but the pattern remains mostly bad for snow for a while.