

The sun rises on Washington Friday morning. (Michael Coffman via Flickr)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

6/10: It’s cooler, but less breezy than yesterday, so I’ll take it with a side of partly sunny.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny. Highs: Mid-40s to near 50.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows: 35-40.

Tomorrow: Rain chances return. Highs: Mid-to-upper 40s.

View the current weather at The Washington Post headquarters.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Not a bad weekend if I do say so myself, despite today’s cooler temperatures. Of course, 2018 does its thing one more time, with more rain chances coming our way tomorrow into tomorrow night. But then 2019 looks to get off to a great start with a very mild New Year’s Day, before winter returns for our midweek.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device. Click here to find out how.

Today (Sunday): Despite a cloudy start, skies should brighten through the morning, and by afternoon partly sunny skies should prevail. Temperatures are noticeably cooler than yesterday, topping out in the mid-40s to near 50, rather than the mid-to-upper 50s. But with light winds from the south, it’s still a pleasant day overall. Clouds may move in again toward sunset. Confidence: High

Tonight: Skies continue partly cloudy through the evening, turning mostly cloudy overnight. Could see some pockets of fog develop toward morning, as lows drop back to the mid-30s to near 40. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest updates. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock. Keep reading for the forecast through midweek.

Tomorrow (Monday): It wouldn’t be proper if we didn’t get one last shot of rain before we put an end to this wet and wild 2018. Lucky for us, low pressure moving in from the southwest looks to make that happen. It’s not as much of a soaker as our last few episodes, but occasional light-to-moderate showers are likely mid-morning through afternoon, with temperatures stuck in the mid-to-upper 40s for much of the day. Confidence: Medium

New Year’s Eve: Scattered light showers remain possible through the night, so take along an umbrella to your evening festivities. Aside from the showers, we’ll see winds turn breezy from the south-southwest, gusting near 25 mph as a warm front pushes through. That sends nighttime temperatures rising through the 50s to near 60. Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

2019 starts on a drier note, and that’s A-OK with me! The showers should be out of here by the time we wake up on New Year’s Day (no matter if you’re an early riser, or sleeping in after a late night). And we hang on to a mild breeze from the west around 10-15 mph as temperatures stay up in the mid-50s to low 60s, before a cold front knocks them back into the 40s by evening. Tuesday night lows bottom in the upper 30s to low 40s, with partly to mostly cloudy skies and lighter winds from the northwest. Confidence: Medium

It’s back to work or school for many of us on Wednesday, and back to winter too. Temperatures return to seasonable levels as a colder air mass settles in. Expect highs mainly in the mid-40s with partly to mostly cloudy skies Confidence: Medium

SNOW POTENTIAL INDEX

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

1/10 (→): Light precipitation Thursday into Friday looks like mainly rain, with no other snow threats on the map through the week.