TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

3/10: It’s the last day of the wettest year on record. Of course, it’s going to rain!

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Rain showers develop late morning. Highs: 48-53.

Tonight: A few showers. Temperatures rising through 50s.

Tomorrow: Becoming partly sunny, breezy and mild. Highs: 60-65.

View the current weather at The Washington Post headquarters.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

The wettest year on record ends in fitting fashion: with rain. The rain clears for New Year’s Day, and it’s unseasonably mild — up over 60. The next rainy stretch comes Thursday and Friday. Auspiciously, the first weekend of 2019 looks mild and dry.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device. Click here to find out how.

Today (New Year’s Eve): Cloudy skies with rain showers developing later this morning from southwest to northeast, continuing into the afternoon. The heaviest amounts should stay to our north and northwest but we may still pick up a quarter-inch to a half-inch to push the 2018 total over 66 inches in Washington. Temperatures slowly rise through the 40s to near 50. Confidence: Medium-High



Forecast rainfall through Tuesday from National Weather Service.

Tonight: Spotty showers are possible through the evening, so New Year’s Eve revelers should carry along an umbrellas to be safe. Once 2019 rings in, most of the shower activity should start pushing off to the east. Temperatures slowly rise through the 50s overnight. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest updates. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (New Year’s Day): We’re in the wake of Monday’s storm and cooler air is slow to trickle back into the region. So temperatures in the morning may briefly pop into the 60s as the sun comes out. But, brisk winds associated with a passing cold front, gusting over 20 mph, draw in cooler air by later in the afternoon and into the evening. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Gradually clearing skies and diminishing winds. It’s somewhat colder with lows around 35 to 40 degrees. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

We’re in between weather systems on Wednesday, so we should see a mix of clouds and sun and near normal temperatures. Highs should reach the mid- to upper 40s. Increasing clouds at night with a slight chance of rain toward morning. Lows should be near 40. Confidence: Medium-High

Unsettled conditions are likely Thursday and Friday as a complex weather system works through the region. Rain is likely, although it’s not clear if it will begin early Thursday or hold off until Thursday night (we lean toward the later timing). How long it lasts is also in question. It could continue through much of Friday or end early in the day. Another wild card is the high-altitude disturbance trailing the main storm that could have enough cold air for some wet snow (best chance in the mountains). In other words, this forecast will evolve so stay tuned. Highs are probably in the 40s with lows in the 30s. Confidence: Low-Medium

We can’t rule out some lingering clouds and showers early Saturday, but most of the weekend should feature at least partial sunshine and temperatures somewhat above normal — with highs near 50, and lows in the 30s. Confidence: Medium

SNOW POTENTIAL INDEX

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

1/10 (→): Precipitation on Friday is very likely rain, but very slight chance a little snow mixes in.