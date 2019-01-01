

Fog over Breton Bay in Maryland. (Tim Brown/Flickr)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

5/10: 2019′s first day delivers a windy, variable story -- a preview of the year ahead?

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: A.M. shower? Clearing, breezy. Highs: Near 60.

Tonight: Turning chillier and cloudy. Lows: 38-44.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Highs: 45-49.

View the current weather at The Washington Post headquarters.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Our very active, warm-leaning pattern situation carries into early 2019 as temperatures soar today, drop tomorrow and then bounce around more later this week. And, yes, there is yet more rain in the equation. The messiness carries into Saturday, but Sunday should have a shot at being a really nice day to dry out with sunshine and warm 50s for highs.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device. Click here to find out how.

Today (New Year’s Day): Our New Year’s storm pulls away. Expect some early morning clouds and perhaps a shower, then clearing, windy, and warm with 50s lifting to near 60 by around midday. Skies turn partly sunny, but winds from the southwest and then northwest run at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: Skies turn cloudier, and lighter breezes take over. Lows dip into the upper 30s in the suburbs to low to middle 40s in the city. Light winds from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest updates. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Wednesday): We’re stuck in the clouds, although we should see some sun, as well, with highs getting to the mid- and upper 40s. Mostly light breezes flow from the north. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers or light rain as lows range in the mid-30s to low 40s. Confidence: High

A LOOK AHEAD

Thursday could see some morning showers or light rain under cloudy skies, but then perhaps some partly sunny afternoon conditions as highs reach warmer upper 40s to low 50s levels. Mostly cloudy skies Thursday with lows ranging through the 30s. Confidence: Medium

Friday features another storm system moving through the area with cloudy skies and periods of rain as temperatures lift into the upper 40s to low 50s for highs. The rain may be heavy at times. Rain continues into Friday night with lows mostly in the 40s. Confidence: Medium

By Saturday, the main low pressure should pull away, but a lingering disturbance aloft keeps showers and rain chances around under cloudy skies as highs vary in the 40s to low 50s range. Some colder air could work into the mountains to the west for some wet snowflakes. Partial clearing seems likely Saturday night with lows in the 30s to 40s. Confidence: Low-Medium

Sunday has a reasonable chance to deliver sunny skies with highs in the relatively warm 50s. The only downside could be some breezy conditions in the wake of the departing storm. Confidence: Medium

SNOW POTENTIAL INDEX

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

1/10 (→): No major concerns...maybe some mountain wet snow with the upper level low on Saturday