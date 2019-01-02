

A morning visitor is seen at the Lincoln Memorial on Jan. 1, 2019, in Washington. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

5/10: Day 2 of the new year is a step down from the first, with colder and cloudier conditions as some of us get back into the weekday routine.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy, colder. Highs: Mid-40s.

Tonight: Light rain likely. Lows: Mid-30s to near 40.

Tomorrow: Rain ending early, then partly sunny and breezy. Highs: Mid-40s to near 50.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Despite the dry start, it doesn’t take us long to get to our first rain of 2019, with rain likely tonight and again Friday night into Saturday. Otherwise we’re stuck in a cool and variably cloudy pattern, until a potentially milder and pleasant Sunday.

Today (Wednesday): Day 2 of 2019 is colder and cloudier than the first. And despite high pressure building in, we could even see a spot or two of drizzle as low-level moisture lingers. The result is a partly to mostly cloudy day, as temperatures rise from the mid-30s to near 40 early this morning to afternoon highs only in the mid-40s, with light winds. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: This evening brings an increasing chance of showers, with light rain likely overnight as low pressure tracks just to our south. Lows fall back to the mid-30s to near 40. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Thursday): Early-morning rain should move out by 9 a.m. or so, with skies becoming partly sunny by afternoon. Winds also pick up from the northwest during the afternoon, gusting near 25 mph as highs reach the mid-40s to near 50. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Skies trend partly to mostly clear as high pressure moves briefly overhead. With light winds, we’ll see lows dip down to the upper 20s to mid-30s. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

Friday sees increasing clouds as another system approaches from the southwest, with highs in the mid-40s to near 50. Shower chances arrive Friday evening with rain likely overnight and into the day Saturday. Friday night lows fall back to near 40, with Saturday highs bumping back up into the mid-40s to near 50 once again. Confidence: Low-Medium

We’re back to clearing skies Saturday night, with lows in the 30s, followed by what looks to be a mostly sunny and a bit milder Sunday as highs head for the upper 40s to mid-50s. Confidence: Medium

SNOW POTENTIAL INDEX

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

0/10 (↓): Nothing doing in the snow department, at least through the next week.