TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

5/10: Temperatures don’t offend but little to commend.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Increasing sunshine. Highs: 48-52

Tonight: Partly cloudy, calming winds. Lows: 28-34

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds, chance of showers late. Highs: 49-53

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Our rainy pattern is showing little sign of abating but at least nothing looks very heavy, for now. The next round of showers Friday night into Saturday gets the weekend off to a soggy start. Sunday should be salvaged as skies clear and mild temperatures (for early January) prevail. Cold air is a rare commodity and snow chances continue to get kicked down the road.

Today (Thursday): The main rain band should be well south of the city by dawn. Clouds gradually break up in the afternoon but significant clearing is likely to be delayed until late in the day. Northwest winds are gusty at times. Highs top out in the upper 40s to low 50s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Winds calm and mostly clear skies may allow you to spot a shooting star (part of the Quadrantid meteor shower) or catch a glimpse of Venus and Jupiter brightly shining in the eastern sky before dawn. Lows reach the upper 20s to low 30s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Friday): Sunshine should still warm things up in the morning but overcast skies settle in during the afternoon. Showers could develop from southwest to northeast late in the day. Winds are very light from the south. Highs hold in the upper 40s to low 50s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Showers pick up during the evening, with occasional moderate rain making umbrellas essential. Winds are very light. Lows reach the upper 30s to low 40s. Confidence: High

A LOOK AHEAD

Saturday produces blustery north winds and occasional light showers, especially in the morning. Highs remain in the upper 40s to low 50s. Skies clear overnight with lows in the mid-30s to lower 40s. Confidence: Medium

Skies are mostly sunny Sunday, and highs climb to the low to mid-50s. Overnight lows range through the 30s. Confidence: Medium-High

Monday sees clouds slowly expand back into the area, but showers should hold off until at least the evening. Highs are back to the upper 40s to low 50s. Confidence: Low-Medium