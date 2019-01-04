

St Luke's Episcopal Church, NW D.C., Jan. 3 by Rex Block via Flickr (Rex Block via Flickr)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

5/10: Another blah day with clouds again dominating. Slight rain chances on the increase by late-day. At least we may top 50?

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy. Shower later? Highs: Mid-40s to around 50.

Tonight: Occasional rain. Lows: Low to mid-40s.

Saturday: Rain chances through midday. Highs: 50-55 (blustery).

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Mid-50s.

View the current weather at The Washington Post headquarters.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Sick of the clouds? At least we foresee peeks of sunshine tomorrow afternoon and Sunday. We just have to get through rain chances on the increase later today, a downpour or two tonight, then showers departing perhaps midday tomorrow. Our above-average temperature streak continues!

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device. Click here to find out how.

Today (Friday): We’re mostly gray and rain drops may be few and far between—at least until mid-afternoon. (It’s possible we stay dry all day but not guaranteed.) We’ll watch radar later. We may see midday temperatures top out around 50 degrees--cooling off a few degrees later--best to dress for 40s. Southerly breezes around 5 mph. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: Showers more steadily develop from southwest to northeast as the evening wears on. Heaviest rains—even a rumble of thunder—may occur late evening into early morning hours. Although rain totals may top out merely around a half-inch, at most. Tote an umbrella with you through the night. Southeast breezes remain light. Temperatures may barely cool overnight, with mid-40s possibly the chilliest we see downtown, low 40s outside of the Beltway. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest updates. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock. Keep reading for the forecast into next week...

Tomorrow (Saturday): Occasional showers and rain could continue through midday, then we may see clouds break. Northwesterly breezes gust up toward 20 mph as an afternoon cold front pushes through. Mid- to late afternoon temperatures peak in the 50-55 degree range but dress for wind chills several degrees cooler. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Skies continue to clear overnight with low temperatures bottoming out in the low 40s downtown, perhaps mid-30s in the usual cold spots away from urban centers. Northwest winds around 10 mph may continue to add extra chill to the air. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

Sunday: Sunshine! Mostly blue skies, as it appears now (fingers crossed), and a decent late afternoon rise in temperatures should net us mid-50s for the region. Enjoy! It’s not going to last. Northwesterly breezes around 10 mph shouldn’t spoil too much of our fun. Confidence: Medium-High

Sunday night: More stars than clouds. A chillier night than we’ve been recently used to. Mid-30s are probable downtown, with temperatures around 30 outside of the Beltway. Subtract a couple more degrees if winds completely calm in your location but so far that appears unlikely. Confidence: Medium

Skies may flip back to cloudy mode for Monday. Gray conditions with which we’re becoming very familiar. An isolated afternoon sprinkle is possible but unlikely. A light but steady easterly fetch off of the Bay and Atlantic could keep us in the low-to-mid 40s but we’ll watch how/if chilly air gets “wedged” against the Appalachians. Confidence: Low-Medium

Any overnight showers should pull out by midday on Tuesday but we won’t know rain timing and intensity until we get closer. For now, skies look to clear by afternoon and any sunshine may help boost us into the mid-to-upper 50s. Confidence: Low