EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Occasional raindrops. Highs: Upper 40s to lower 50s.

Tonight: Showers tapering, then clearing. Lows: Mid-30s to low 40s.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Highs: Mid-50s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

It’s a Saturday in recent times, so it’s not terribly surprising there is rain around. The good news is we won’t lose the whole weekend to the damp and gray. Tomorrow’s looking rather pleasant, if also a bit breezy. There’s still no major sign of winter for now, although who knows how much longer that will be the case.

Today (Saturday): Rain remains a risk through the day as a slow-moving upper level low pressure moves by. These things are notoriously difficult to predict, so very little rain or a few areas of decent rain are both potential outcomes. Either way, it should be damp and dreary despite the return of 5 p.m. sunsets. Highs are near 50 or a little above. Winds turn a bit gusty out of the north and northwest during the afternoon. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Showers should taper during the evening if not before. With time, clouds break as well. Lows end up in the mid-30s to low 40s across the region. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Sunday): Skies are mostly sunny and temperatures are on the warm side for the coldest time of year around here. Mid-50s should do it most spots. A gusty wind out of the northwest is back as well. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Cooler air infiltrates by Sunday night. Lows should end up ranging across the 20s, which might be near 30 in the city. Skies are mostly clear. Confidence: Medium-High



A puddle near Lincoln. (dcsplicer/Flickr)

A LOOK AHEAD

Partly cloudy conditions greet the start of the work week on Monday. We’ve got a quick shot of cooler air, which is more like near normal but that might feel chilly per conditions of late. Highs in the low-and-mid 40s. Confidence: Medium

Another surge of warmer air is possible for Tuesday. This as a quick-moving storm system passes to our north. Skies start rather sunny but trend cloudier with time. Highs could be near 60. Confidence: Medium