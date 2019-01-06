

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 01: People gather to watch the first sunrise of the New Year at the Lincoln Memorial on Tuesday January 01, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

7/10: Milder with plenty of sun is a welcome change to close out the weekend, as long as you don’t mind the breeze.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy. Highs: Near 50 to mid-50s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows: Upper 20s to low 30s.

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy, colder. Highs: Near 40 to low 40s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

The nicest weekend day in a while is on tap today with plenty of sun and milder air, just as long as you don’t mind the breeze. We’re cloudier and colder tomorrow as temperatures see-saw up and down through midweek, with a few light showers Monday night into Tuesday. Still no significant snow threats on the immediate horizon.

Today (Sunday): A cold front moving through brings a noticeable breeze, but not much in the way of cold air. Under partly to mostly sunny skies, we should see temperatures rise through the 40s to afternoon highs near 50 to the mid-50s. The only detractor is the wind from the northwest, occasionally gusting around 20-30 mph. If you’ve yet to take down those Christmas lights, this is the day to do it. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: High pressure settles in overhead, providing mostly clear skies through the evening, though there could be a few more clouds by morning. Lows drop into the upper 20s and low 30s, with winds diminishing to around 5-10 mph from the north. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Monday): Well, the milder air was nice while it lasted. High pressure moving offshore on Monday means more of an onshore flow, which means a colder day with more clouds. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies as temperatures only rise to near 40 to the low 40s, with winds around 5-10 mph from the east-southeast. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: We’ve got mostly cloudy skies along with the chance for a few light showers, and perhaps some patchy fog in the early-morning hours. Our far northern and northwest suburbs could see a few flakes or bit of sleet mix in, but even there temperatures should stay above freezing. Lows are mainly in the mid-30s. Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

A few more light showers are possible on Tuesday, as we’re still under the influence of low pressure. It’s a relatively mild day with highs in the 50s to possibly near 60 under partly to mostly cloudy skies. A cold front comes through Tuesday evening, bringing clearing skies with overnight lows dropping to the mid-to-upper 30s. Confidence: Medium

Skies should trend sunnier Wednesday, but temperatures trend noticeably cooler as a dip in the jet stream moves over us. Highs in the low-to-mid 40s are seasonably cold, but feel colder than that with gusty winds from the northwest. Confidence: Medium