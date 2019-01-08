

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

6/10: Morning drip blip, but burst of balminess balances it better

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Early showers, becoming partly sunny. Highs: 57-63.

Tonight: Cloudy, shower chance. Lows: 38-43.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, windy. Highs: 45-49.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Temperatures tease us the next day or two with some warmer spring-ish conditions today and then a flip back to winter tomorrow and especially Thursday and Friday. In fact, winter may even try for a bigger comeback this coming weekend as some light snow chances appear Saturday night into early Sunday.

Today (Tuesday): Some mainly early morning into rush hour light showers under cloudy skies with partial clearing toward midday and partly sunny skies this afternoon. Temperatures escalate into the warmer middle to upper 50s and even low 60s in spots as winds blow from the southwest direction at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies with a shower chance overnight as a cold front sweeps through. Lows drop into the upper 30s to low 40s. Winds pick up overnight, coming from the west at 10-15 mph with gusts as high as 20-25. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Turning partly sunny, windy, and colder with highs in the middle to upper 40s. Wind chills could feel like the 30s frequently thanks to windy conditions from the northwest at 15-20 mph with gusts to 30-35 at times. Hang onto your hat! Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Partly to mostly cloudy with continued breezy conditions as winds blow from the northwest at 10 to 20 mph with higher gusts and lows drop into the 20s to around 30 in the city (wind chills feel colder). Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

Thursday and Friday are similar colder days with mostly sunny skies as highs only reach the upper 30s to low 40s range. Lows Thursday night dip into the colder upper teens in the outer suburbs to the middle 20s in the city. Friday night sees increasing clouds with lows mainly in the 20s. Confidence: High

Saturday finds mostly cloudy skies and temperatures only reaching the upper 30s for highs. A slight chance of snow is possible toward later afternoon or evening. Light snow is also possible Saturday night with lows in the 20s to around 30. Confidence: Low-Medium

Sunday continues cloudy skies with mainly morning light snow chances and temperatures still mainly in the upper 30s for highs. Confidence: Low-Medium

SNOW POTENTIAL INDEX

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

2/10 (↑): Slight uptick as this weak system could intrude on our weekend colder conditions.