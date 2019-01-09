

Cloudy reflections at the Washington Monument by Carol Jean Stalun via Flickr

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

5/10: Blustery and cold conditions offset mostly sunny skies.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs: Low-to-mid 40s

Tonight: Partly cloudy, cold and breezy. Lows: Mid-to-upper 20s.

Tomorrow: Colder, mostly sunny, and breezy. Highs: Upper 30s to lower 40s.

View the current weather at The Washington Post headquarters.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Winter is here. You’ll notice much colder air today as well as some strong winds pushing it into our area. This sets the stage for what could be our first snow event across the local area since November, given the December storm only clipped our southern suburbs. There’s still some uncertainty there, though, and it may be that places south are favored once again.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device. Click here to find out how.

Today (Wednesday): Skies become mostly sunny, windy, and colder. Afternoon highs will peak in the low-to-mid 40s, but wind chill values will make it feel like temperatures are in the 30s thanks to some hefty gusts. Winds blow from the northwest at 15-20 mph, with gusts up to 35+ mph at times. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: It’s partly cloudy, cold and breezy overnight. Winds from the northwest remain elevated at 10-20 mph with higher gusts. Low temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 20s, with wind chill values making it feel colder. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest updates. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Thursday): It remains mostly sunny on Thursday, and it’s also cold and blustery. Afternoon highs will only reach the upper 30s and there are winds from the northwest at 10-20 mph with higher gusts. Wind chill values will make it feel more like temperatures are in the upper 20s for much of the day. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, cold and breezy. Temperatures will fall well below freezing in all locations, with lows in the mid-20s or so. Northwest winds at 10-20+ mph create wind chill values in the teens overnight Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

Gusty winds finally back off by Friday, leaving us with mostly sunny skies but cold conditions. Daytime highs only reach the mid-to-upper 30s. Clouds start to overspread the region on Friday night, keeping temperatures from falling off too much. Overnight lows are in the mid-or-upper 20s. Confidence: Medium

Saturday and Sunday will bear some close watching, as a low pressure system developing over the southeastern U.S. makes a close pass to our region. We’re not expecting any real issues on Saturday, with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid-30s most spots. Light to moderate snow may develop overnight on Saturday and continue into Sunday morning. It’s too early to give any totals, but the potential exists for up to several inches. Confidence: Low

SNOW POTENTIAL INDEX

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

5/10 (↑) Measurable snow seems a decent bet this weekend, although the best odds remain south for now. It’s most likely to occur Saturday night and into Sunday.