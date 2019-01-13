* Winter storm warning for the entire area until 6 p.m. today | Snow total reports *

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

10/10: It’s been a while, so time to enjoy some sweet Sunday snow.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Snow continues, tapering late. Highs: Upper 20s to near 30.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, lingering snow showers. Lows: 20s.

Tomorrow: Turning partly sunny. Highs: Low-to-mid 30s

View the current weather at The Washington Post headquarters.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Our first snow of 2019 is a significant one. And lucky for us, it’s a Sunday, so most can stay at home and enjoy the show comfortably. The snow continues at varying intensity through much of the day. As we head into the work week, cold air remains, but some sun and moderating temperatures means our snow won’t stick around too long.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device. Click here to find out how.

Today (Sunday): Flakes continue to fly through much of the day, so you might as well relax and enjoy the coffee before heading out to shovel. We’ll continue to build on the several inches that fell last evening and overnight, with totals in the immediate metro area around 5-8″ by afternoon. Perhaps a little more in our far southern suburbs, and a little less in our far northern suburbs. Temperatures are stable through the day, holding in the upper 20s to near 30. with winds from the northeast around 5-10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Light snow showers and flurries could last into the overnight hours, but they’re mostly just fun to look at and shouldn’t add much more to snow totals. It’s a nice night to go stroll about the neighborhood and enjoy the snow we’ve waited so long for, just be sure to bundle up. Overnight lows fall into the 20s with mostly cloudy skies and enough of a northerly breeze to be noticeable. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest updates. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock. Keep reading for the forecast through midweek...

Tomorrow (Monday): A few light snow showers may linger early before the sun starts to emerge, though it will take a while to do any melting of our snowpack, as a fresh shot of cold air limits highs to the low-to-mid 30s. Still, partly sunny skies should help melt the slushy spots off the roads by midday. Winds remain light and out of the north. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Skies continue to clear through the evening and overnight, allowing temperatures to dip into the low-to-mid 20s. Wet spots that developed in the afternoon sun may re-freeze, so watch out for slick spots heading into the Tuesday morning commute.. Confidence: Medium-High



Accumulating snow in Rockville yesterday evening. (George Jiang via Flickr)

A LOOK AHEAD

High pressure sets up across the Southeast U.S. Tuesday and Wednesday, and that helps moderate our temperatures a bit for our midweek. Mostly sunny skies boost temperatures into the mid-40s or so (well, the snow cover was nice while it lasted). Temperatures drop into the 20s again Tuesday night, which means a few slick spots still possible early Wednesday morning. Confidence: Medium

SNOW POTENTIAL INDEX

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

10/10 (↑): Well, we’ve already got more than an inch on the ground today, so that was easy. Another stormy pattern possible next weekend.